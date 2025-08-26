4-Year-Old Boy's Face Bitten Off By Stray Dogs In Maharashtra

The flesh was coming off his face, his blue T-shirt was black in the middle with the blood having congealed. His eyes were open as he lay on the hospital bed. The four-year-old was attacked by a pack of dogs in Maharashtra.

Sharvil Lonara was attacked by 20-25 dogs in Bhandara district of the state on Monday afternoon.

The boy was saved after the locals intervened and managed to chase the dogs away.

The incident was reported from Pauni Taluka in Bhandara.

The boy, who is in a critical condition, was first admitted to a local hospital. After preliminary treatment, he was referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

The incident comes amid the nationwide debate over rising cases of stray dog attacks.

On August 11, the Supreme Court had ruled that all stray dogs in Delhi-NCR and adjoining regions must be shifted away from residential localities to shelters in view of the rising cases of dog bites. Animal lovers protested against the order and carried out large protests across the country.

Later, the top court tweaked its order, directing that the animals be released back into the same area after sterilisation and immunisation.

The court also directed the municipal authorities to create a dedicated feeding space where people can feed stray dogs, adding that public feeding will not be allowed - and if violated, strict action would follow.

On Saturday, a pack of stray dogs brutally attacked a 21-year-old final year BBA student in the Shyam Nagar area of Kanpur, leaving her severely injured, officials said. Vaishnavi Sahu, the victim, was rushed to the Kanshiram Hospital where she received 17 stitches on her face. She is presently being treated for multiple bite wounds.