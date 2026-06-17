Kerala Woman, 75, Dies After Falling From Scooter While Escaping Stray Dogs

A 75-year-old woman died after falling from a scooter that allegedly lost control while she and her granddaughter were trying to escape a pack of stray dogs in Kerala's Thrissur district, police said.

The victim, identified as Suhra, a resident of Muttichur, suffered a severe head injury after falling from the two-wheeler near the Kallattupuzha Siva Temple around 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

According to local residents, Suhra was travelling as a pillion rider with her granddaughter when a group of stray dogs allegedly chased the scooter from behind. In an attempt to avoid the animals, the rider reportedly lost control of the vehicle, causing Suhra to fall onto the roadside. She allegedly suffered a severe head injury after striking a stone during the fall.

She was rushed to a private hospital in Valappad but died while undergoing treatment.

The incident has triggered fresh concerns over the stray dog menace in the area. Local resident Kabir alleged that repeated complaints about stray dogs had not resulted in effective action from the authorities.

Ward member Shantha Solomon, however, said the panchayat had taken the necessary steps to address the issue.

Following the incident, local residents inspected a nearby house where several dogs were being kept. Some alleged that the occupant regularly feeds stray dogs that gather in the neighbourhood.

The incident has renewed the debate in Kerala over the stray dog menace and public safety. It also comes days after two children in Kozhikode's Vadakara reportedly escaped after being chased by a pack of stray dogs.