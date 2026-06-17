Twisha Sharma Case: Custody Of Husband And Giribala Singh Extended

The high-profile investigation into the death of actress-model Twisha Sharma took another significant turn on Tuesday as a Bhopal court extended the judicial custody of her husband, Samarth Singh, and mother-in-law, retired judge Giribala Singh, till June 30.

Both accused appeared before the court through video conferencing from the Central Jail amid tight security arrangements.

During the hearing, Giribala Singh raised a series of concerns regarding her treatment inside jail and the ongoing media coverage of the case.

She informed the court that newspapers provided to her in prison allegedly had reports related to her case cut out before being supplied to inmates. Seeking permission to access unedited newspapers, she argued that she should be allowed to read the complete publications.

Giribala also requested relaxation of the jail rules governing lawyer meetings. She told the court that the existing 20-minute limit for legal consultations was insufficient given the complexity of the case. She further sought permission to meet her lawyers jointly with her son, Samarth Singh, so that both accused could coordinate their legal strategy more effectively.

Another key demand raised by Giribala related to the investigation itself. She informed the court that medicines belonging to Twisha Sharma had been seized during the probe but that neither she nor Samarth's legal team had been provided with a copy of the seizure memo.

She requested that the document be supplied to the defence.

The court, however, made it clear that all facilities inside jail would be governed strictly by the provisions of the jail manual and that no special concessions could be granted outside those rules.

At the same time, the court directed that the seizure memo relating to Twisha's belongings be provided to the defence counsel. It also ordered that a copy of the CBI's application seeking extension of judicial custody be handed over to the lawyers representing the accused.

The hearing also witnessed strong objections from Giribala Singh and her legal team regarding media coverage of the case. They argued that statements made by Twisha Sharma's family members and their lawyer were creating a parallel narrative outside the courtroom. The defence urged the court to consider restraining public comments on the case and sought directions to curb media interactions by the complainant's side.

Representatives of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), lawyers representing the accused, and counsel appearing for Twisha Sharma's family were present during the proceedings. Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, and her brother, Major Harshit Sharma, also attended the hearing. Speaking to reporters outside the court, Navnidhi Sharma reiterated that he had complete faith in the CBI investigation and expressed confidence that the truth would emerge through the legal process.

A crucial development in the investigation remains pending.

According to Shubhang Dixit, counsel representing Twisha's family, the CBI informed the court that it is still awaiting the second post-mortem report. The report is considered one of the most important pieces of evidence in the case and is expected to play a significant role in determining the future course of the investigation.

Citing the incomplete status of the probe and the pending forensic findings, the CBI sought an extension of judicial custody for both accused. The court accepted the request and extended their custody till June 30.

Meanwhile, the case has expanded beyond the criminal investigation itself. Twisha's father has approached the Madhya Pradesh State Legal Services Authority, raising questions over the role of certain legal aid lawyers allegedly associated with the defence. The complaint claims that some lawyers appointed under the legal aid system during Giribala Singh's tenure as District and Sessions Judge were later seen assisting or appearing alongside the accused despite the presence of private counsel.