Giribala Singh, Son's Custody Extended Till Aug 11 In Twisha Sharma Death Case

A court in Bhopal on Tuesday extended the judicial custody of former district judge Giribala Singh and her son Samarth Singh till August 11 in connection with the Twisha Sharma death case.

The CBI told the court that it still needs to question witnesses and, therefore, the accused should remain in judicial custody.

Giribala Singh and Samarth Singh will remain in jail till August 11.

Earlier, on July 14, a court in Bhopal had extended their judicial custody by 14 days till July 28 in connection with the case.

Twisha Sharma was found dead in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on the night of May 12. While her in-laws claimed she died by suicide, her maternal family alleged that she was murdered.

Earlier on July 12, the AIIMS medical board that conducted a court-ordered second postmortem in the Twisha Sharma death case submitted its final forensic opinion to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in a sealed cover, resolving a key forensic dispute over the ligature material allegedly used for hanging, including a gymnastics belt with a metal ring.

The key forensic dispute was whether the gymnastics belt with a metal ring, allegedly used for hanging, was the actual ligature and whether it matched the injuries on Twisha Sharma's neck.

The first postmortem could not establish this because the alleged ligature material was not produced before the medical board during the autopsy, prompting the Madhya Pradesh High Court to order a second postmortem by an AIIMS Delhi medical board.

Sources said laboratory and histopathological examinations confirmed the presence of skin tissue on the ligature material, establishing that it matched the injury pattern. The board's final opinion, however, remains confidential as it has been submitted to the CBI in a sealed cover in compliance with court directions.

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