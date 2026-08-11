Madhuri Dixit Returns As TV Host After 24 Years With <i>Kon Honar Crorepati</i>, First Promo Out

Madhuri Dixit is all set to take on a new role as the host of the upcoming quiz-based show, ‘Kon Honar Crorepati.' The show is the Marathi adaptation of the popular quiz show ‘Kaun Banega Crorepati' (KBC), hosted by Amitabh Bachchan. The makers unveiled the first promo on Tuesday, featuring Madhuri in a traditional Maharashtrian avatar.

While Madhuri has appeared in several films and has been a judge on multiple dance reality shows, ‘Kon Honar Crorepati' marks her return to television as a host after 24 years.

In the promo, Madhuri looks stunning in a green-and-gold saree, which she paired with traditional gold jewellery and a Maharashtrian-style nose ring. Introducing the show in Marathi, she says, “What has never happened before is about to happen. Conversations will light up in homes across Maharashtra. Because now, the game is about to change! I am bringing you ‘Kon Honar Crorepati'. Coming soon.”

Sharing the promo on Instagram, Madhuri expressed her excitement about taking on the new role. She wrote, “Stepping into a very special new chapter as the host of ‘Kon Honar Crorepati'. I'm excited to take on this journey and bring you a game show that has always been about knowledge, dreams, and possibilities. Here's to a new beginning, a new energy, and a game that's about to change. Coming soon on @sonymarathi & @sonylivindia #KonHonarCrorepati AataKhelBadalnar SonyMarathi SonyLIV.”

What We Know About Kon Honar Crorepati

First premiered in 2013, Kon Honar Crorepati has previously been hosted by several popular personalities, including Sachin Khedekar, Swapnil Joshi and Nagraj Manjule. Madhuri Dixit will now take over the host's chair, bringing her own style and energy to the familiar quiz format.

The show will see Madhuri interact with contestants, hear their personal stories, and guide them through the highs and lows of answering challenging questions.

The format promises an inspiring journey where knowledge empowers dreams, extraordinary stories take centre stage, and every question has the power to transform lives. Rooted in the spirit of aspiration and possibility, Kon Honar Crorepati celebrates the courage to dream big and the pursuit of knowledge.

When And Where To Watch Kon Honar Crorepati?

Kon Honar Crorepati will air on Sony Marathi and will also be available for streaming on Sony LIV. The makers are yet to announce the premiere date of the show.