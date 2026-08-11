Woman Praises Work-Life Balance In America, Shares How She Spends Her Weekends

Sonal Chaudhary has shared a glimpse of how she spends her weekends in America while praising the work-life balance there. In her post, she highlighted how activities such as cycling, kayaking and spending time in nature can be part of their weekend routine.

In a post shared on her social media handle, Sonal Chaudhary spoke about the positive side of living in America. She said that biking trails, kayaking spots, and nature are close to home, allowing them to enjoy weekends without driving for hours.

In the video, Chaudhary praised the work-life balance in America and shared how they spend their weekend. She mentioned that they go cycling at 7 am in the morning.

Chaudhary also spoke about the different activities they do during the weekend. These include biking trails and kayaking spots, along with other important work that they had planned.

According to Chaudhary, the weekend routine shows the time they are able to invest in good things and activities.

The weekend also became special for Chaudhary as she finally bought the Apple MacBook Pro that had been on her wishlist for years.

In her caption, she said that work-life balance is one of the positive sides of living in America. She added that life there comes with responsibilities, but being able to spend weekends on activities close to home makes the experience special.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users gave mixed reaction to the post.

One user commented, "Lovely weather."

"Such a beautiful place to live," added another user.