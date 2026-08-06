Techie Takes Rs 4 Lakh Pay Cut For WFH Opportunity After Quitting Rs 33 Lakh Job

At a time when tech professionals are increasingly looking for higher compensation packages and switching companies every few years, a techie has caught social media's attention for taking a pay cut to prioritise his mental health. In a now-viral X (formerly Twitter) post, a user named Vanesh Mali detailed the story of his friend who was earning Rs 33 lakh per annum but decided to walk away without any other job offer in hand.

Mali highlighted that his friend had been frustrated with the workload for more than six months. He was trying for other jobs, but the lack of preparation time meant that he could not get his foot in the door.

"Another major problem was 2 months notice period. Everyone wants an immediate joiner. Finally, he decided to resign. And he did. Without any offer in hand. He took 5 days break. No work. No job. No preparation. Full time with family and kids," Mali said.

Five days after quitting, he updated the resume and started the job search in a disciplined manner. He started applying to companies that caught his fancy but still received three rejections.

"And then an offer came from the fourth company. But the offered CTC was 29 LPA. Work from home. Come to office as and when needed. He has accepted it. Yes. His gut feeling said this is a good company," Mali said.

"He has joined it. And he is happy with his decision. He has not left his previous job because of a compensation problem. And he has not joined the new company for more money."

Mali said his friend was not chasing money but looking to carve out some self-time as well as family time.

"He took a risk of quitting his current job without having an offer in hand. But now he smiles and says, 'I did what I felt right. And I am happy with my decision,'" he said.

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'People Are Scared'

Social media users lauded the techie for taking gamble and going after something that brought him peace and quiet.

"That's exactly what people are scared to do. If you don't have savings for 2-3 months of unemployment, you won't risk applying for jobs after leaving," said one user, while another added: l"Yes, a peaceful life matters, but money too. If we can find another opportunity even with a smaller package, it should be fine, but today's biggest problem is the market. It is not as good as before."

A third commented: "He had the confidence that he would secure a job. This is normal; once you are an experienced working professional, switching companies is a piece of cake for you."

A fourth said: "Money is important, but if your job costs you your health, peace, and family time, the real price is much higher than the pay cut."