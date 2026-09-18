Employee Considers 15-20% Pay Cut To Escape 'Toxic' Manager: 'It's Affecting My Personal Life'

An employee trapped in a toxic workplace said they were 'seriously considering' taking a 15-20 per cent pay cut just to escape a 'micromanaging' manager. Sharing their precarious situation in a social media post, the employee detailed the constant intrusion by their manager, which was draining their energy in other areas of life. Despite the financial downside, the employee said they were tempted to switch jobs to experience a healthier team culture.

The employee explained that they had been at their current company for some time and even though the job was 'fine', the presence of the problematic manager was causing issues.

"Lots of micromanaging, lack of trust, questioning everything I do, work being moved around, etc. Nothing crazy on its own, but it's gotten to the point where I really don't enjoy going to work anymore. There's also no way for me to move internally to another position," the employee wrote.

Highlighting that they had a job offer from another company, the employee said it looked like the people there were much nicer when compared to the current environment.

"The problem is I'd be taking around a 15-20 per cent pay cut. So financially, staying makes way more sense," they said, adding: "But I'm seriously considering leaving anyway. I can't tell if I'm making a sensible decision or just trying to escape a sh*tty manager."

The employee stated that after dealing with their manager every day, they would end up with no energy, which was resulting in distance from the family.

"The only thing I really know is that after dealing with this person at work all day, I often end up on the couch with absolutely no energy. It's also starting to affect my personal life."

"I don't feel like playing with my kids, and even when I'm done with work I keep thinking about it. I feel anxious just thinking about working with this team."

Check The Post Here:

Also Read | Shashi Tharoor Makes Grammar Mistake In Birthday Message To PM Modi, Jokes 'This Happens All The Time'

'Look For New Horizons'

As the post gained traction, the majority of social media users advised the individual to take the leap, cut ties with the toxic manager, and prioritise their mental well-being.

"If I could still afford my bills and whatever else I enjoy to be comfortable, then yes," said one user, while another added: "Change. Look for new horizons. Keep applying. Your mental health will thank you later."

A third commented: "If I could continue providing adequately for my family, I'd take a significant pay cut to move to a better environment in a heartbeat."

A fourth said: "Move, bro. That is the best thing to do. You will feel so relieved. Also, why don't you search for another that at least it's not a pay cut and it's the same salary."