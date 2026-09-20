'Won't She Feel Uncomfortable?': Photographer Calls Out Men Staring At Foreigner At Taj Mahal

A photographer at the Taj Mahal has earned praise online for taking a strong stand against a group of men seen staring at foreign women. The incident, captured on video, has sparked debate about public manners and basic civic sense. The video was posted on Instagram from the account @official_tajmahal.photography.

The incident happened when the man was conducting a photoshoot with a female tourist and noticed several young men standing nearby and watching her. The photographer confronted them directly in Hindi, questioning their behaviour. He asked, "Don't you have anything else to do? If you came to visit the Taj Mahal, go explore it. Why are you standing right here? Won't she feel uncomfortable?"

"Civic sense is what we need in the world's 6th-largest economy," the caption of the post read. "Following foreign tourists around the Taj Mahal, staring at them, and making them uncomfortable isn't the kind of hospitality we should be proud of."

"Respect their space. Let them enjoy their experience."

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Watch the video here:

Social media reactions

Rather than stepping away, the men initially stood their ground and argued that they were simply minding their own business. They only moved along after another man intervened and asked them to clear the area.

The video, which amassed over 3.8 million views and more than 200,000 likes, sparked massive debate online, with the majority of users praising the man for his actions.

"Getting offended as if he was doing something good," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Glad you raised your voice, super necessary!!" another user praised the man for calling them out.

"Thanks for doing it, bro. I remember when I took my Spanish wife to the Taj Mahal for the first time and such scou****ls were everywhere, making us uncomfortable. I confronted many, but at the end of the day you get tired," a third user shared their experience.

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Man reacts to the online reactions

In the comment section, the man thanked the users. "Thank you, everyone, for your appreciation, love, and support. It truly means a lot," he wrote in the comment section.

"We all have a part to play in making India a safe and welcoming place for our foreign guests. Everyone is doing their part; I'm doing mine-let's all do ours."

"Let's keep spreading respect, positivity, and good vibes."