Archaeological Survey Employee On Duty At Taj Mahal Falls Ill, Dies

- An ASI employee fell ill and died at the Taj Mahal on Tuesday
- The deceased was identified as Kailashi, aged 56, living in Sikandra, Agra
- He arrived by bicycle for his afternoon shift and collapsed at the western gate
An Archaeological Survey of India employee who arrived to report for duty at the Taj Mahal suddenly fell ill and died on Tuesday, officials said.
According to Taj Mahal in-charge Qalandar Bind, the deceased, identified as Kailashi (56), was posted at the monument and lived in the Sikandra area of Agra.
Kailashi arrived on a bicycle for his afternoon shift and was entering through the western gate of the Taj Mahal when he suddenly fell ill, collapsed and started vomiting, Bind said.
Colleagues rushed him to a private hospital in an ambulance, but doctors declared him dead, he said.
The exact cause of the death is yet to be ascertained, he added.
(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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