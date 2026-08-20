From Train Bathroom Selfies To Auto Rides, European Woman's India Journey Goes Viral

India offers a wide range of experiences for foreign travellers. While some are drawn to Kerala's backwaters, others explore the ghats of Varanasi or head to the Himalayas in search of adventure. Train travel is particularly popular among international tourists, many of whom document their journeys on social media.

One such traveller is Sabrina, who posts on Instagram under the handle @wheresabitravels. The European content creator has been gaining attention online for sharing moments from her trip across India. However, it was one unusual video that particularly caught the internet's attention.

Sabrina recently went viral after posting a video of herself taking selfies inside the toilet of an Indian train. She captioned the clip, "Bathroom selfie on a train in India." The light-hearted video quickly drew reactions from social media users, many of whom found her perspective on train travel amusing and relatable.

The influencer has been documenting her journey across the country, travelling from north to south. During her visit to Agra, she described the Taj Mahal as "the most symmetrical structure" she had ever seen. In another popular video, she shared her experience of taking an auto-rickshaw ride in India for the first time.

Several of Sabrina's travel clips have attracted strong engagement online, with users enjoying her candid and often unconventional take on everyday experiences in India.

Also Read | Denmark Woman's First Indian Sleeper Train Journey Leaves Her Surprised

She is not the only European traveller whose Indian railway experience has gone viral in recent months. Earlier, Denmark-based content creator Emma Holm shared her first journey on an Indian sleeper train, describing it as challenging, chaotic and unforgettable.

In an Instagram post, Holm said that booking train tickets in India felt like an adventure in itself. She explained that even after securing a ticket, passengers can sometimes find themselves on a waiting list rather than holding a confirmed berth. Her account of navigating the railway system also resonated with many social media users.