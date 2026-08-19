Vande Bharat Sleeper Gets A Premium Makeover, Travel Vlogger Says "<i>Train Wali Vibe Nahi Aa Rahi Thi</i>"

Indian train journeys have long been associated with blue berths, metal fittings, curtains and bustling corridors. The Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, however, is designed to offer a more contemporary overnight travel experience with modern interiors, upgraded amenities and improved passenger facilities.

Launched between Howrah and Guwahati in January 2026, the train has been drawing attention not only for its speed but also for its premium interiors and onboard services.

Travel vlogger Saina Saiwan shared a glimpse of her journey on the Vande Bharat Sleeper Express, saying the experience did not feel like a conventional Indian train journey.

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In her Instagram review, Saiwan remarked, “Train wali vibe nahi aa rahi thi.” She explained that the interiors were so polished and premium that the experience felt closer to travelling in an airline than a traditional railway coach.

The travel vlogger also appeared impressed by the overall cleanliness, including the washrooms, as well as the onboard food service.

Clean Washrooms Get Positive Feedback

Unlike traditional trains, which face frequent criticism for cleanliness issues, one of the strongest points of Vande Bharat trains is hygiene. The travel vlogger gave a glimpse of the washrooms and said that it stood out from the conventional train toilet experience.

The North East Frontier Railway has highlighted contemporary toilets, advanced disinfectant technology and accessibility provisions as some of the features incorporated into the sleeper train.

Food Service Gets Attention

The video also showed the way food was served onboard. She noticed that the staff member serving food was wearing gloves and a head cap. For overnight travellers, food service can make a significant difference to the overall journey.

The railway's information on the first Vande Bharat Sleeper also mentions regional food options on the Howrah-Guwahati route. Passengers travelling from Guwahati can expect Assamese options, while services originating from Kolkata feature Bengali cuisine.

Interestingly, the travel vlogger's review was not limited to praising the train. Towards the end of her video, she urged passengers to help maintain the upgraded facilities provided by Indian Railways.

“If Indian Railways is providing such upgraded facilities, travellers also have a responsibility to maintain them,” she said.

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What makes Vande Bharat Sleeper different?

The train is not simply a faster version of an existing sleeper service. It has been designed as a modern AC sleeper trainset with features intended to make long-distance overnight travel more comfortable.

The train consists of 16 coaches, including one AC First Class coach, four AC 2-Tier coaches and 11 AC 3-Tier coaches.

It can accommodate around 823 passengers and has automatic doors, emergency communication facilities and Kavach safety technology.

With a maximum operating speed of 160 kmph, the journey takes around 14 hours, compared with approximately 17 hours for the older service, according to railway information cited by the report.