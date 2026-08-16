Woman Explains Why She Quit 9-To-5 Corporate Job After 4 Years: 'Scared But Excited'

A woman has shared why she quit her 9-5 job after dedicating over four years to the corporate world. In an Instagram video, Arpita Sahu, a digital creator, revealed that she now wants to make time for herself and find her purpose in life. Her decision to break free from the traditional career ladder and chase something more meaningful has resonated with many on social media. "I don't think I've fully processed that I've actually done this," she wrote in the caption of the video. "For someone who has spent most of her life doing what was expected of her, leaving a stable job after 4.5 years feels like a very big deal."

"There was a version of me that thought I'd keep doing the 'right' thing forever study hard, get a good degree, build a good career, earn well, be responsible, and keep going."

"And then somewhere along the way, I started wondering… but what if I want something different? So this is me giving myself permission to find out."

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Watch the video here:

"I'm scared, obviously. But I'm also incredibly excited. And more than anything, I feel proud that I finally listened to that little voice that had been asking me to pause and question whether this was really the life I wanted."

She said she is slightly scared and uncertain, but, "For now, here's to a little more freedom, a little more uncertainty, and hopefully a lot more of me."

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Social media reactions

Her post triggered a wide range of reactions online. While some users expressed concern about financial risks and career gaps, a vast majority applauded her courage. Many users praised her for prioritising mental well-being and personal growth over corporate status.

"Not everyone has the courage to choose themselves and follow their heart. It takes real guts to take such a big step. So proud of you my girl," one user wrote in the comment section.

"Have always loved your content. Can't wait to see more of content loading now. Big move for bigger things may be. Keep growing girl," said another user.

"Happy Independence Day girlie! So happy for you and so proud. Manifesting wonderful things for you! And all the best with this new chapter of life, YOU GO GIRL," a third user added.