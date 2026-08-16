Woman Shares What It Cost To Move Into A 3BHK In Bengaluru

Moving into a new home can come with several expenses, especially when belongings have to be shifted from another city. A Bengaluru couple recently shared how much they spent while moving into a three-bedroom apartment in South Bengaluru, with the total cost crossing Rs 2.5 lakh.

Ana Mishra and her partner, Ishan, recently rented a 3BHK home in South Bengaluru. Mishra was already living in another apartment in the city, while Ishan relocated here from Kolkata.

According to Mishra, the largest expense during the move was the security deposit. The couple paid a deposit of Rs 1.5 lakh for the 3BHK apartment in South Bengaluru.

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They decided to enlist the help of a broker to find the home. Mishra mentioned that while it was possible to find a house without a broker, they did not want to handle the entire search process themselves. They paid the broker a fee of Rs 37,000, equivalent to one month's rent.

The couple paid Rs 60,000 to packers and movers to transport their furniture from Kolkata to Bengaluru. This included items such as a bed, shoe rack, dining table, and a king-size sofa.

Mishra noted that the Rs 60,000 cost for shipping the furniture seemed reasonable to them. According to her, all their belongings arrived safely without any damage or scratches.

Mishra spent Rs 3,000 to transport personal belongings from her previous Bengaluru home to the new apartment.

Additionally, the couple rented a washing machine, a refrigerator, and a water purifier. They pay Rs 2,800 per month for these three appliances. Meanwhile, shifting their Wi-Fi connection to the new home cost Rs 700.

Mishra stated that their total expenditure for the entire moving process came to Rs 2,53,500. However, this amount did not include the cost of decorating the new home or purchasing other items.

Social Media Reaction

Social media users shared their reactions to the video.

One user commented, "That's some crazyyy rent for this gorgeous flat."

Another user noted, "Needed this informative breakdown."