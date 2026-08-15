Bar Council Chief Apologises After Order 'Banning' Students From Becoming Lawyers

Days after he kindled a controversy, and received a rap from the Chief Justice of India, over his order barring students from the 2026 batch of the prestigious NALSAR (National Academy of Legal Studies and Research) University of Law in Hyderabad from enrolling as advocates, Bar Council of India Chief Manan Kumar Mishra has apologised and said "independence of thought" must be respected.

A section of NALSAR's graduating class of 2026 had objected to the university's proposal to invite Chief Justice of India Surya Kant as the chief guest for its convocation over his remarks during a request for urgent listing of a petition alleging police brutality during the Cockroach Janata Party-led protests at Jantar Mantar in Delhi. Justice Kant was quoted as saying "don't waste our time" and had later clarified that he had not declined to hear the plea but had asked for it to be filed properly.

In an order issued on Thursday, the Bar Council of India - led by Mishra, who is also a BJP Rajya Sabha MP - had asked all state bar councils not to enrol students from the 2026 batch until further directions. "A student of law, having no regard or respect for the highest judicial office of the country, is not expected to be a responsible or sensible advocate, teacher or a judge," the order said.

The decision was condemned by many, including Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) President and Senior Advocate Vikas Singh, who termed it arbitrary, illegal and disproportionate. The Cockroach Janata Party also called for its immediate withdrawal.

Hours after the order was issued, Mishra said in a post on X that the "vast majority" of the students were innocent and should not be made to suffer for the alleged misconduct of a few and action would be taken after an inquiry. When this failed to calm the storm, Mishra withdrew the order entirely late on Thursday night.

On Friday, the Bar Council of India was rapped by Justice Kant, who said the matter was between the students and him. "Absolutely uncalled for. I myself was a student who was actively engaged in protests. It's a dialogue between me and the students. Who are they (Bar Council) to interfere?" he asked.