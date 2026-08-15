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Bengaluru Man Hits Techie Wife, Suffocates Her. Then Dies By Suicide

The couple, identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer, were involved in an argument that reportedly turned violent.

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Bengaluru Man Hits Techie Wife, Suffocates Her. Then Dies By Suicide
The exact cause of Padmavathi's death and the precise sequence of events are yet to be established.
  • A domestic argument in Bengaluru led to the death of a husband and wife
  • Sumant Jain allegedly hit and suffocated his wife, Padmavathi, during the dispute
  • Sumant called his mother in panic and later was found hanging from a ceiling fan
What is the current status of the police investigation?
Bengaluru:

An argument between a husband and wife in Bengaluru on Wednesday night spiralled into a sequence of events that left both of them dead by morning.

The couple, identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer, were involved in an argument that reportedly turned violent.

During the dispute, Sumant allegedly hit Padmavathi's face and then suffocated her with a pillow. When he tried to wake her, he realised she had stopped breathing.

Also Read: Bengaluru Techie, Months Away From Wedding, Missing On Solo Trek

Fearing the consequences, Sumant allegedly called his mother in a state of panic and told her what had happened, before sending her a message.

When his mother saw the message, she immediately contacted the landlord. When the house was opened, Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall. Padmini was also found dead.

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed and reached the spot shortly after. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both deaths is underway. 

The exact cause of Padmavathi's death and the precise sequence of events are yet to be established.

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