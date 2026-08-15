Bengaluru Man Hits Techie Wife, Suffocates Her. Then Dies By Suicide

An argument between a husband and wife in Bengaluru on Wednesday night spiralled into a sequence of events that left both of them dead by morning.

The couple, identified as Sumant Jain, a civil engineer, and his wife Padmavathi, a software engineer, were involved in an argument that reportedly turned violent.

During the dispute, Sumant allegedly hit Padmavathi's face and then suffocated her with a pillow. When he tried to wake her, he realised she had stopped breathing.

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Fearing the consequences, Sumant allegedly called his mother in a state of panic and told her what had happened, before sending her a message.

When his mother saw the message, she immediately contacted the landlord. When the house was opened, Sumant was found hanging from a ceiling fan in the hall. Padmini was also found dead.

The Rajagopal Nagar Police were informed and reached the spot shortly after. A case has been registered, and an investigation into the circumstances surrounding both deaths is underway.

The exact cause of Padmavathi's death and the precise sequence of events are yet to be established.