'Bigger Than Their Day 1 Collection': Ameesha Patel Takes A Dig At Female Stars' Entourages

Ameesha Patel has questioned the growing trend of actors travelling with large entourages during film promotions, especially when the expenses are covered by producers.

The actor recently shared her views on the practice during an ‘Ask Me Anything' session on X. It all started when a user asked her whether stars carrying an extra entourage at the producer's cost was fair.

Responding to the question, Ameesha pointed to the money involved in maintaining such teams. She claimed that in some cases, the cost of an actress' entourage during promotions can be higher than what her film earns on its opening day.

She wrote, “Many female actresses are in denial of their stardom; their entourage during film promotions which comes at the cost of the producers are bigger then their day 1 collection hope they have the same entourage in their regular life minus a producer paying for it. (sic)”

The comment came after an X user asked Ameesha, “Mam what do you feel of the many stars who are carrying extra entourage at the producers cost for their shoots. Is it the correct thing to do?”

Ameesha Patel's Film Career

Ameesha made her Bollywood debut with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai in 2000, opposite Hrithik Roshan. The film became a major success and gave her an early place in the Hindi film industry. She went on to feature in films including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

Her biggest recent comeback came with Gadar 2, released in 2023. The film reunited her with Sunny Deol and brought back their popular characters Sakeena and Tara Singh from the 2001 hit Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. The sequel became one of the major Hindi film releases of that year.

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