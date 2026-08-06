'Can't Afford One Man': Ameesha Patel Reveals Why She Will Never Marry

Ameesha Patel has no plans to get married. The actor made the candid confession during a recent #AskAmy session on X.

One fan asked her, "When r u getting married?"

Ameesha's reply was short and straightforward. She wrote, "Never. Superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can't afford one man to come and change all that."

Although Ameesha now says she has no intention of getting married, she has previously opened up about the difficult choices she made between love and her career.

During an appearance on Ranveer Allahbadia's YouTube podcast, the actor revealed that she once walked away from a serious relationship because her partner was uncomfortable with her joining the film industry.

She said, "People who love you will let your career prosper. I have lost a lot for my career, and I have also lost a lot for love. I have given up both things for the other, and I think that I have learnt from both. For example, I had one serious relationship, and it was before I joined films. He belonged to a very big industrial family from South Bombay, like mine. Had the same background and education, and the family setup was the same. It ticked all the boxes, but when I decided to go into film, my partner did not want a person in the public eye, and that is how I chose my career over love."

The actor also revealed that she has not completely ruled out marriage.

"I am all up for marriage, as long as I find someone worthy. They say that 'Where there is a will, there is a way,' so the person who finds me through everything and mauke par chauka maarlege (takes advantage of the situation) will be my person. I still get all kinds of proposals from a lot of well-to-do families. People half my age want to take me out on a date, and I am open to it because a man has to be mentally mature. I have met a lot of people older than me that have the IQ of a fly," she said.

Ameesha has been linked to a few people over the years, but her most well-known relationship was with filmmaker Vikram Bhatt in the early 2000s.