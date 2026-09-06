'Surely You Don't Have A Girl': Ameesha Patel Slams Internet User Over Dating Rumours With Cricketer Hardik Pandya

Ameesha Patel has hit back at a social media user who tried to give a romantic spin to her recent interaction with cricketer Hardik Pandya.

Ameesha and Hardik were recently spotted together at Mumbai's Taj Mahal Palace, where the actor was seen introducing the cricketer to some of her friends. A video from the gathering soon made its way across social media and caught the attention of several users.

An X user shared the clip and wrote, "The way Ameesha Patel put her hand on Hardik Pandya's shoulder during the party at a hotel in Bengaluru. All the Reddit rumours seem to be coming true."

Ameesha did not let the speculation slide. She shared a screenshot of the post on her Instagram Stories and responded sarcastically to the suggestion that the moment between them was romantic. "So true ya. My god ur correct... truly romantic way my hand was on him."

The actor then questioned why a simple interaction between friends was being viewed through a romantic lens. Taking another dig at the user, she wrote, "I don't know u but surely u don't have a girl even as a friend. It's time u do have one before posting hence on such things..."

Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya is currently in a relationship with model Mahieka Sharma. The cricketer made his relationship with Mahieka official on Instagram in 2025. He was previously married to actor Natasa Stankovic.

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