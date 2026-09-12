Ameesha Patel's Mumbai Home Robbed, Jewellery Worth Rs 5 Lakh Stolen

Ameesha Patel's parents' residence in Mumbai's Churchgate area was allegedly targeted in a jewellery theft, with valuables worth around Rs 5 lakh reported missing from the house.

What's Happening

According to IANS, Mumbai Police have arrested a domestic worker in connection with the case.

The accused has been identified as 40-year-old Seema Ghate, who is reportedly a resident of Palghar.

Ghate was working as a domestic helper at the residence of Ameesha's mother, Asha Patel, for around one and a half years.

Following a complaint from Asha Patel, the Marine Drive police began investigating the alleged theft. Ghate was subsequently traced to Virar and detained by the police.

According to the police, a bangle was allegedly stolen from the residence in January 2026.

Asha Patel reportedly suspected Ghate of being involved in the theft and had allegedly been asking her for around five to six months to admit to the crime and return the jewellery.

The bangle was allegedly not returned, following which Asha Patel approached the Marine Drive police and filed a complaint.

The police initially registered the case against an unidentified woman under Section 306 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). A crime detection team subsequently worked on the case and traced the accused to Virar.

Ghate was arrested and produced before a court. She has been remanded to police custody until September 15.

The Investigation Continues

The police are currently investigating the alleged theft and attempting to recover the missing jewellery. The bangle has not yet been recovered.

Authorities are also checking whether Ghate has any previous criminal record as part of the investigation.

Ameesha Patel's Work Front

Ameesha Patel made her Bollywood debut in 2000 with Kaho Naa... Pyaar Hai, which went on to become a major commercial success.

She then appeared in several successful films, including Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd., Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Race 2.

The actress returned to the spotlight in 2023 when she reprised her role in Gadar 2. The film became her highest-grossing release.

Ameesha was last seen in Tauba Tera Jalwa, directed by Akashaditya Lama, which was released in 2024.