"What About Men?" Ameesha Patel Challenges The "Gold Digger" Label For Women

Every relationship is a two-way street, where both partners are expected to participate, compromise and adjust. Both have to put in the effort to make it work. Actress Ameesha Patel has shared her thoughts on relationships and the expectations placed on men and women during an interview.

In a conversation with Ranveer Allahbadia on his show, she said many women may have wondered: if women are judged for expecting financial stability from a partner, why are men's expectations often treated as perfectly normal?

For many women, it can simply mean wanting a relationship where both partners share an understanding of financial responsibilities, aspirations and future goals. It's not just about women looking for someone to fund their lives.

“If a woman is labelled a gold digger for wanting a well-settled man, what about a man who expects his partner to cook, clean, manage the home, raise children, provide emotional support, and look after everyone around her?” Ameesha asks.

The actress goes on to explain that it ultimately comes down to perspective. Expectations can be viewed differently depending on which side of the equation you are looking at. “We can turn it around both ways. It's simply how you look at it,” she says.

Ameesha Patel has always been very vocal about her thoughts on relationships, love, career and other such things. Earlier this month, the Kaho Na Pyaar Hai actress made a candid confession during a recent #AskAmy session on X. One fan asked her, “When r u getting married?”

Ameesha replied, “Never. Superrr happy being single. I have 100 close family and friends who love me. Can't afford one man to come and change all that.”

Although she revealed that she is happily single, the actress also shared that she once chose to walk away from a serious relationship after her partner expressed discomfort with her decision to join the film industry.

Ameesha is known for films such as Gadar: Ek Prem Katha, Humraaz, Honeymoon Travels, and others.

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