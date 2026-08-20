"I'm Afraid Of Red Lipstick": Ayesha Raza Opens Up About Her Insecurities

Ayesha Raza is probably one of the most understated actors in Hindi cinema. When she is on screen, you know that she is going to own the frame. From playing R Madhavan's sister-in-law in Aap Jaisa Koi to Priyanka Chopra and Ranveer Singh's chachi in Dil Dhadakne Do, the actor has showcased her versatility with every character she has portrayed.

But on Instagram, she is turning into quite a fashionista. From vibrant patterns to chic ensembles, the 48-year-old star serves lessons on styling. One of the most common fashion rules is pairing loose silhouettes with fitted pieces, but Ayesha often breaks the mould. Mesmerised by both her on-screen performances and social media presence, one would hardly guess that she struggles with insecurities of her own.

In a recent interview with SheThePeople, the actor opened up about what makes her self-conscious and why she is afraid of red lipstick (yes, you read that right).

Why Ayesha Raza Is Afraid Of Red Lipstick

When it comes to fashion, people often use the word "self-conscious" while explaining what they are comfortable or uncomfortable with. But Ayesha Raza confessed that she is afraid of red lipstick.

While talking about the guilt she often experiences, the actor said that she is fighting the need to be constantly present for everyone. She also addressed the body-image issues that many young women continue to struggle with. Ayesha shared that whenever she spots a woman in her 20s or 30s, who doesn't fit conventional beauty standards, wearing crop tops and shorts with confidence, she makes sure to tell her that she looks stunning.

"I can see the courage it takes for someone to do that. It is coming to me now, but I wish it had come to me earlier," she said.

Shaili Chopra then asked her whether this confidence comes with being in one's forties. The actor replied, "I love my 40s. Good stuff, good stuff. Whether it's your 40s, 50s, or 60s, no matter when it comes, you have to learn to embrace it."

She added that everyone should try doing something different. "I am afraid of red lipstick," she said, adding that she found the host courageous for wearing a bold red shade. Ayesha Raza also shared that she is self-conscious about her arms and therefore rarely wears short sleeves. In fact, she often opts for three-quarter-sleeve or full-sleeve shirts and blouses.

"I am still fighting those small things. I am still fighting the self-consciousness I have about showing my stomach, but I am taking it one step at a time. Everyone should do it," the actor advised.

Ayesha Raza's Advice To Her Younger Self

Ayesha has a long list of things she would like to tell her younger self.

"I would say, 'Love yourself, have fun, take more risks, take more chances, enjoy yourself more, don't be afraid of putting yourself out there and asking for what you want. You can simply ask for what you want.'"

Also Read | Microblading To PRP: Rubina Dilaik Denies Plastic Surgery Rumours, Reveals Cosmetic Procedures She Has Tried