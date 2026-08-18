'I Hear You': Anita Dongre Responds To Plagiarism Claims Around Her 'Love All' Collection

Fashion designer Anita Dongre has responded to the controversy around her latest fashion campaign after two independent designers raised questions about similarities between their earlier work and her new collection.

The designer launched her 2026 collection, titled Love All. Soon after, Mehar Toor of Ada by Mehar and Sachi Raval of Same Sisters shared posts on Instagram pointing out similarities they noticed in the campaign. They highlighted elements such as the tennis theme, visual style and, in Sachi's case, even the use of the same name.

Anita recently issued a statement on Instagram saying she understood why the designers were upset and knew how much effort went into creating an idea and building a brand. She also explained that her collection was “born from a belief in love, equality and partnership.”

Anita Dongre's Response

Taking to Instagram, the fashion designer wrote, “To the founders who have raised concerns, I hear you, I see you, and I understand why you feel the way you do. I know what it is to pour your heart into an idea and build something from nothing. As women building our own brands, I think we understand that feeling particularly deeply. I've found myself reflecting on how our campaign, born from a belief in love, equality and partnership, has found itself at the centre of a conversation about creative similarity.”

“Love All came from a belief I have held for a long time: that lasting love is between equals. From there came the metaphor of a volley. A game between two people, beginning on equal ground. Love All. Zero Zero. Love has also been a central theme in our storytelling for many years, explored through several campaigns and stories over time. Love Notes and Epic Love (2016), Tree of Love (2017), Jaipur Love (2019), Love Song (2020) and A Wildflower in Love (2021) are some of the past works centered in the theme. And Love All is another expression of that continuing belief.”

Anita Dongre explained that her campaign was created independently and was in the works for many months. She said it is possible for different designers to come up with similar ideas, but pointed out that tennis and fashion have been connected for many years, while the term Love All comes directly from the game.

Anita said that she has spent more than 30 years building her brand and has always tried to respect original ideas and creative work. Because of this, she felt it was important to speak about the issue herself.

The designer ended her statement by writing, “There is room for many voices, many perspectives and many women to create. And there is certainly room for love.”

All About The Controversy

Mehar Toor initially spoke about the issue in an Instagram video. She made it clear that she did not believe Anita Dongre had copied her campaign directly. Mehar's campaign was released in March and she felt the newer campaign took inspiration from her work because some of the shots in the brand videos looked very similar.

Mehar also accepted that people in the creative field can have the same ideas without knowing about each other's work. Still, she said this particular situation made her uncomfortable because of the difference in size between the two brands.

She said newer brands often struggle to get attention and recognition. Her main concern was not simply about the similarity but also about how smaller designers can feel overlooked when their ideas appear in the work of much larger brands.

Sachi Raval also spoke about the controversy and explained that her 2023 collection was called Love All, built around tennis, sports and Indian fashion. These same ideas can also be seen in Anita Dongre's new campaign. Sachi said she understands designers coming up with similar ideas. What made this situation more concerning was an earlier incident.

About a year ago, some ideas from her campaign were shown to an important member of Anita's creative team. According to Sachi, that person had praised those ideas at the time. Because of this past interaction, Sachi questioned why there was no credit or mention of the smaller designers whose work had similar ideas.

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