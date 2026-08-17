Kareena Kapoor And Saif Ali Khan's Vacation Album Is All About Travel, Love And Glam

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan are undoubtedly globetrotters. The madly in love couple often turn heads with their picture-perfect getaways and their love for exploring some of the most stunning destinations together. Once again, the couple is giving fans a glimpse into their vacation diaries.

The actress, who celebrated her Saif's 56th birthday, shared a series of unseen pictures from their holidays, capturing their candid moments together and with their family.

Kareena shared the carousel on her Instagram handle on Sunday along with a heartfelt birthday message for Saif. Calling him her “forever ride or die”, the actress said life would be boring without him. She also revealed that Saif had personally approved all the pictures she chose to share.

“Happy Birthday to my forever ride or die... how boring would life be without you... This insta post pictures are all approved by him, loves it when I post his pictures,” Kareena wrote.

The pictures offer a peek into the couple's relaxed time away from the spotlight. In one frame, Kareena and Saif are seen posing together on a boat, while another captures them enjoying a sunny day by the sea.

For their beach outing, the couple opted for matching white looks. Kareena slipped into a white bikini set, while Saif complemented her look with a white shirt and red shorts.

The carousel also includes a candid black-and-white picture of the couple, along with moments from their road trips. In one photo, Kareena can be seen sitting beside Saif as he drives, while another captures the couple enjoying a peaceful sunset by the waterfront.

One frame shows the couple sharing a candid moment by a window, with a scenic blue sky in the background. Another picture captures the family enjoying a walk together during what appears to be a holiday abroad.

From beach days and road trips to quiet family moments, Kareena's birthday post is a candid glimpse into the couple's life together away from the cameras.