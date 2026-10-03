Stone Therapy To Yoga In Nature: Kalki Koechlin Embraces Ayurvedic Spa Therapy

Kalki Koechlin has often embraced a mindful approach towards wellness. Giving her fans a glimpse into her latest wellness escape, the actor shared moments from her Ayurvedic spa routine at Atmantan Wellness Centre.

Away from the usual hustle and bustle of everyday life, the actor took a moment to slow down and reconnect with nature. On her Instagram, Kalki shared a series of pictures capturing different moments from her stay. The first photo showed the actor taking a mirror selfie at the gym following a workout.

Kalki also gave a glimpse of the spa experience, sharing a photo from a hot stone therapy session. It showed Kalki lying on her stomach as smooth, heated stones were placed along her back.

One of the most striking highlights of the photo dump was the resort's beautiful natural setting. A photo showed a mother langur holding her baby amidst thick tropical foliage, while another captured a tranquil garden with a large white Buddha statue.

Kalki was also seen doing yoga amid the lush greenery overlooking a stream. Sharing the pictures, Kalki wrote, "Thanks for the reset, @atmantan.”

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5 Things To Know About Ayurvedic Spa Therapy

Ayurvedic spa treatment explores the balance between mind, body, and spirit to achieve overall well-being. Here are some important things you need to know about it:

Tailored To Your Dosha: Ayurvedic spa therapy is tailored to one's dosha or body-type. Therapists select specific herbal oils, pressure, and formulas to match one's body.

Use Of Warm Herbal Oils: Unlike standard massages, Ayurvedic spa therapies use generous amounts of warm and medicated herbal oils. These oils nourish the skin and calm the nervous system.

Focuses On Deep Healing: The primary goal of this therapy is healing. The treatments aim to release deep-seated toxins, improve blood circulation, and boost immunity.

Comprises Unique Therapies: Beyond standard massages, this therapy focuses on unique methods, including Shirodhara, Swedana, and Udvartana.

Consultation Is Essential: Ayurvedic spa therapies always begin with a detailed health history and consultation. This ensures maximum safety and increases the therapeutic value of the session.

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