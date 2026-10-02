Inside <i>Bigg Boss 18</i> Star Sara Arfeen Khan's Home With An Iguana, Piano, Library, And Cinema Room

Bigg Boss 18 fame Sara Arfeen Khan recently opened the doors of her beautiful home. She gave an intimate glimpse into the spaces she shares with her family. Calling the home her “happy space”, Sara took viewers through every corner, revealing the stories, memories and personal touches behind the interiors.

The video shared by Pinkvilla on YouTube began with a giant glass entrance door. The moment you step inside, you are greeted by Sara's pet iguana, Dreamer. From there, the home opens into a spacious living room that blends contemporary design with a warm aesthetic.

The expansive living area features slate-grey sofas, a sleek glass centre table, and floor-to-ceiling windows that let plenty of natural light stream in. Sara revealed that her entire house follows a sophisticated palette of grey, white and black. She deliberately kept her house cool-toned so that warm lighting could add a cosy touch to the space. The living room features various plants and plenty of artwork.

One standout feature of the living room is a giant painting displayed prominently on one wall. Sara called it the main “feature” of the house and revealed that she painted it herself. “Bahut saare paintings kiye, phir maine socha, ‘Nahi, ek kaam karte hain, isko ekdum simple abstract rakhte hain.' (I did many paintings but then thought, 'No, let's keep it simple and abstract.') "So this is my painting, which is white, black and grey,” she shared.

Moving further into the house, Sara showed a grand piano in a corner. She revealed that the space is important for her children, who use it to practise. “This is the most important space for my kids. This is where they practise piano,” Sara said.

Right opposite the piano is a wall dedicated to family memories, featuring photographs and moments that capture the family's most cherished milestones. The personal touch continues in the dining area, which has a stylish glass dining table paired with chic black chairs and a warm chandelier hanging overhead. Sara also revealed that the dining area follows a strict "no phone dining zone” rule.

Adjacent to the dining area is the library, which Sara describes as “the most important part of the house". She explained the books have always been an important part of their lives. Right in front of the shelves is their workstation. Across from that is her son's little “AI Desk”, where both her children make apps.

Sara then shared a tour of her bedroom, which features a pink and grey colour palette. The room has a television cabinet built in the bed where the actor likes to unwind and watch horror films at night. Right beside it is a comfortable seating area, a large walk-in closet along, and her vanity.

One of the biggest attractions of Sara's home is the cinema room. She revealed that the space was created by transforming what was once a master bedroom. Sara shared that the room became particularly special during the COVID-19 pandemic. “It was a blessing during COVID times,” she shared.

The family uses the cinema room to host friends for movie nights and also watches their own premieres together. The room is equipped with comfortable recliner chairs as well as a bed, which makes it an ideal space for long movie sessions and family time.

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