'Our Opinions Mattered': Tara Sutaria Reveals How Her Parents Raised Her And Twin Sister Pia As Equals

Tara Sutaria has often talked about various aspects of her life in the public eye. During a recent interview, the actor opened up about her childhood and shared how she and her twin sister, Pia Sutaria, were raised by their parents.

During an appearance on Fashionably Pernia, Tara looked back at her younger days and recalled how her parents made a conscious effort to treat both daughters as equals. “My mom and dad kind of always treated my sister and me like we were equals. We were kind of treated like adults when we were kids, and our opinions always mattered,” Tara revealed.

According to the actor, allowing children to feel heard can have a lasting impact on their confidence. “I think that gives a child so much confidence. We also enjoy arguing, which I think sometimes families feel… out of respect, kids might not feel comfortable having a healthy argument. Like our family loves to agree to disagree. And I love that about our family,” Tara shared.

Tara Sutaria believes that the ability to disagree openly became another part of growing up in an environment where her voice was valued. “So I think that brings maturity, confidence and a certain... again, adds to your sense of self," she said.

Tara Sutaria Talks About Her Bond With Twin Sister

Previously, during an appearance on Rhea Chakraborty's podcast, Chapter 2, Tara opened up about the close bond she shares with her twin sister, Pia Sutaria. The actor shared that she always felt comfortable with Pia being in the forefront and that she had to work on herself and become more extroverted because of her acting career.

Recalling an incident from their school days, Tara shared, “I remember when our teacher told us that ‘we are going to separate Pia and Tara.' I remember looking at Pia and welled up in tears because I couldn't be separated from her. What will I do?"

Tara added that for most of her childhood, she felt her twin sister was her identity. “In my own head, I was like, ‘I am nothing without her,' because I was so scared as a child about everything,” the actor said.

Tara Sutaria was most recently seen in Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film featured Yash in the lead role.

Also Read | Toxic Star Tara Sutaria Recalls Getting Her First Period At 14 While Singing On Stage