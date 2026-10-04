Tara Sutaria Serves Autumn Chic In Suede Trench Coat And Turtleneck At Paris Fashion Week

Tara Sutaria does not need an introduction when it comes to her fashion game. The actor attended the Hermes show at Paris Fashion Week and shared some pictures featuring her stunning look.

She opted for a chic, minimal autumn ensemble, combining classic tailoring with rich, contrasting textures. Her statement outfit featured a long tan suede trench coat with a wide, structured lapel collar and a heavy, textured finish that brought an elegant warmth to the look.

Underneath, she wore a fitted turtleneck sweater, creating a clean silhouette and adding a bold pop of colour that contrasted perfectly with the warm caramel tones of the coat.

For accessories, she kept things effortlessly luxurious, completing the look with small silver hoop earrings and classic dark sunglasses. Her hair was swept up neatly into a polished high bun.

The bottom half of the outfit paired classic eveningwear elements with sharp accessories for a striking, elongated silhouette. The look featured sheer black tights, which created a clean backdrop for a pair of pointed-toe stiletto pumps. She carried a structured, elongated black rectangular shoulder bag.

Aishwarya Rai also attended Paris Fashion Week, and her pictures went viral. Taking to Instagram, Aishwarya shared pictures of herself all decked up in a custom creation by Syrian label Yara Shoemaker.

Styled by Mohit Rai, the actor wore a two-piece black velvet gown featuring 3D fringe embroidery, paired with a crystal-embellished velvet cape.

Also Read: Aishwarya Rai's Paris Fashion Week Pictures Leave Celebrities In Awe