Zendaya Gives Her <i>The Odyssey</i> White Ruffle Jacket A Casual Twist With Jeans At Paris Fashion Week

Zendaya has long been known for her effortless ability to switch between glamorous red-carpet looks and understated street style. At Paris Fashion Week, the actor once again caught attention with her outfit for Nicolas Ghesquière's Louis Vuitton Spring/Summer 2027 show. The Challengers star reworked a familiar piece from her The Odyssey wardrobe with jeans and completed the look with her chic pixie hairstyle.

Zendaya's The Odyssey Jacket Gets A Casual Makeover With Jeans

Zendaya stepped out in the same white lace bolero she had worn for the Paris premiere of The Odyssey in July. On that occasion, the jacket was paired with a matching white lace gown. However, this time Zendaya and stylist Law Roach opted for a more unexpected approach. They contrasted the ornate jacket with laid-back denim instead of another elaborate piece.

The bolero itself, designed by Nicolas Ghesquière, was impossible to overlook. Crafted from delicate floral lace, the cropped jacket featured layered ruffles around the neckline and cuffs. Its dramatic flounced edges added texture, volume and a touch of theatricality to the look.

Zendaya kept the rest of her outfit deliberately understated, letting the intricate bolero remain the focal point. She wore a simple white tank top underneath and paired it with straight-leg blue jeans. The relaxed denim marked a clear departure from the formal styling she chose for The Odyssey premiere.

Accessories And Makeup

Her accessories were equally restrained, although a few sparkling details added a touch of glamour. Zendaya slipped on diamond-encrusted statement rings and matching diamond stud earrings. She completed the outfit with sleek pointed pumps.

The actor carried the understated mood into her beauty look as well. Her pixie cut was styled naturally with a softly brushed finish, while feathered brows, mascara-coated lashes, a hint of blush and glossy pink lips rounded off her look.

The Louis Vuitton show drew a major celebrity crowd. The event was attended by actors Saoirse Ronan, Emma Stone, Ana de Armas, alongside K-pop stars BLACKPINK's Lisa, Stray Kids' Felix and KATSEYE members Daniela Avanzini and Jeung Yoonchae.

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