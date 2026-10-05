Janhvi Kapoor Makes A Case For Fall Fashion In A Mini Skirt And Fur Jacket At Miu Miu Paris Show

Janhvi Kapoor has consistently stood out for her fashion choices and has carved a niche for herself with her ability to experiment with various silhouettes. The actor often brings her own spin to current fashion trends. Most recently, she took her sartorial game to Paris Fashion Week as she attended Miu Miu's showcase in a fall-ready ensemble.

Janhvi Kapoor embraced autumn dressing with a coordinated Miu Miu look that brought together rich seasonal tones and playful prints. The outfit comprised a cropped jacket and a mini skirt covered in a mix of stripes, leaves and floral motifs in earthy shades of brown, orange, green, yellow and beige. The jacket added a polished touch with its collared neckline, zip-front fastening, long sleeves, and structured fit.

Underneath, Janhvi wore a cropped sleeveless top in blue that stood out against the warm-toned separates. The piece featured a delicate red-and-white print that complemented the fall-inspired aesthetic. She completed the ensemble with brown heeled boots, a Miu Miu mini bag, and retro-inspired brown sunglasses.

Keeping her accessories understated, the actor opted for a handful of gold rings. She wore her hair down in a voluminous blowout that framed her face, while her makeup stayed fresh with defined lashes, flushed cheeks, feathered brows, soft mauve eyeshadow and a glossy matching lip.

During another Paris outing, Janhvi Kapoor embraced the city's aesthetic in a lavender-and-beige fur peplum jacket featuring intricate embroidery and embellished buttons. She paired it with a sheer lace fit-and-flare midi skirt layered over silk shorts.

Kitten heels, a mini handbag, sunglasses, minimal makeup, and centre-parted loose hair completed her chic look.

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