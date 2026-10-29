Varun Dhawan Shares Why He 'Fights' With His Two-Year-Old Daughter Lara

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor graced the third episode of Koffee With Karan Season 9. The guests revealed that they had a playful disagreement with the host and went on to share more details about their personal and professional lives.

In the beginning of the episode, the Bawaal actor opened up about embracing fatherhood and how he has been having "fights" with his two-year-old daughter.

Varun Dhawan Reveals He Has Been Having "Fights" With Daughter Laura

Varun Dhawan shared that his mornings have changed since he welcomed his daughter on June 3, 2024. "Earlier, in the morning, I would have a lot of time to myself. Now, when I get up, I have my two-year-old running, jumping, and trying to go on a slide the wrong way."

He laughed and said, "Natasha and I are almost like fielders," adding that he is not complaining, but merely sharing how much fun his life has become since the birth of Lara.

"Just seeing the joy and the pureness in a child brings a lot of joy to your heart," the actor further added. He also revealed that he has been getting into a lot of fights with his daughter, which shocked Karan Johar.

The host asked, "Lara and you get into fights? She's a two-year-old, Varun. What fight are you having with her?"

Varun Dhawan shared that he and his daughter fight over music. "She is obsessed with Michael Jackson right now," he revealed, which made Janhvi Kapoor ask him if he didn't like the late singer.

"No, I want another song besides Beat It. She wants to hear Beat It like 68 times. She'll just keep playing Beat It," the Border 2 star shared. He often asks his daughter if they can listen to some other song.

Karan advised Varun to let his daughter listen to whatever she wants to. "I want to tell her that Michael Jackson has a bigger career than Beat It," added the actor.

Varun Dhawan Revealed His Daughter Had DDH

During an interview in March 2026, Varun Dhawan revealed, "My daughter was diagnosed with DDH, in which the hip slips out of the hip socket. Ek pair lamba chota hojaata hai jiski wajah se walk tedi hojaati hai [One leg becomes shorter than the other, which causes an uneven limp while walking]. You can't walk or run properly."

He further shared that the health issue can lead to early arthritis and a slipped disc. "West main iska bahut accha treatment hota hai birth pe hi. India main har jagah nahi hai itna. But yahan bhi bahut acche doctors hai jo iska care karte hain [In the West, this condition is treated very well from birth itself. In India, that level of treatment is not available everywhere yet. But there are also many excellent doctors here who take care of it]," the actor said.

He noted that his daughter did not need surgery, but a procedure corrected the issue. However, she had to wear a spica cast.

"That means she had to be in the cast for 2.5 months, which is extremely difficult. She had to be put under anaesthesia, and when she woke up, she was in a cast. Now the cast is out. I want to write a book on it," Varun Dhawan added.

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