Varun Dhawan Praises Ranbir Kapoor's Parenting, Calls Him An "Amazing" Father

Varun Dhawan shared a funny side of fatherhood during his appearance on Koffee With Karan. In the show he spoke about his relationship with daughter Lara and shared how Ranbir Kapoor has set the bar high as a father.

While talking about his personal life on the show, Varun reflected on parenthood. Host Karan Johar pointed out that his Student Of The Year debutants are now all parents, with Alia Bhatt, Sidharth Malhotra and Varun welcoming children over the last few years. The actor revealed during the shooting of Student Of The Year in 2012, Alia, had shared that she wants to be a mother and have babies. “When I see Ranbir as a parent, he is amazing. He is so good as a father that I feel really ashamed!" Varun shared.

He quickly clarified, “I am also good, but Lara and I get into a lot of fights!” Shocked at this revelation, Karan Johar asked him how she can fight when she is just two years old. Varun went on to elaborate that Lara fights over music, as she is stuck to one Michael Jackson song, and he insists that she listen to more songs of the legendary artist.

Talking about how his routines have changed ever since Lara came into his life, Varun shared. “A lot has changed. My mornings are very different now.” He continued, “Like earlier, I used to have a lot of time to myself in the morning, but now when I get up, I have my two-year-old running, jumping, and trying to slide in the wrong way. So Natasha and I are almost like fielders. But it's fun. Just seeing the joy and the pureness in a child just brings a lot of joy to your heart.”

Varun Dhawan married his long-time girlfriend and fashion designer Natasha Dalal in 2021 at The Mansion House in Alibaug. The couple welcomed their daughter Lara in 2024.

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