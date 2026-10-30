'Lucky To Have Her As My Wife': <i>Ramayana</i>'s Ravi Dubey Praises Sargun Mehta On <i>KBC</i>

Ravi Dubey has once again won hearts by speaking about his wife, Sargun Mehta, and sharing how much he admires her. The actor praised her many qualities while appearing on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 18 to promote his upcoming film Ramayana, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Sai Pallavi.

Ravi spoke about how Sargun manages different roles in her life with care. He also shared that he respects her more than anyone else because of the way she handles her personal and professional life. Ravi was also impressed by her ability to come up with new ideas and turn them into successful projects.

He shared, “I respect everyone in my life, but I give maximum respect to Sargun, my wife. I respect her the most because she is the only person I have ever known who handles so many roles so exceptionally, she is an amazing daughter, a wonderful sister, a loyal friend, an incredible wife and a brilliant businesswoman.”

“She consistently brings out groundbreaking ideas and has the unique ability to see those ideas from point A all the way to point Z. I feel that I can never have those qualities, I have many weaknesses. I am the type of person who, once fully gets involved in one thing will lose focus on everything else. It's not ideal, but I look at her and I see these attributes and I'm always in awe. I'm lucky to have her as my wife.”

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta first met while working on the TV show 12/24 Karol Bagh in 2009. They soon became friends and their friendship later turned into love. After dating for several years, the couple got married in 2013.

Years after working on separate projects and making a name for themselves in the entertainment industry, Ravi and Sargun decided to become producers. They started their own production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment, in 2019.

Since then, they have produced well known Hindi and Punjabi shows and films, including Udaariyaan, Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan, Tu Juliet Jatt Di, Saunkan Saunkane and Saunkan Saunkanay 2.

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