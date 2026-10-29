<i>Ramayana</i> Star Sai Pallavi Shares The Kasol Incident That Led Her To Learn Hanuman Chalisa

Sai Pallavi, who is playing Maa Sita in Namit Malhotra's Ramayana, recently appeared on Jagapathi Babu's talk show, Jayammu Nischayammu Raa with Jagapathi on ZEE5. From her journey from being a doctor to becoming an actor, to her choice of films, friends, and family, the actor shared several details about her life.

In a telling incident, she revealed what inspired her to learn the Hanuman Chalisa, which she now chants every day without fail.

Why Did Sai Pallavi Learn Hanuman Chalisa

Speaking to the host, Sai Pallavi revealed that she had visited Kasol a few years ago with her sister, Pooja Kannan, and a friend. One day, they decided to visit Parvati Valley.

It is believed that Goddess Parvati lost one of her precious jewels while bathing in the Parvati River. Angered, Lord Shiva opened his third eye, and the Serpent God Shesha hissed, causing boiling water to erupt from the earth and bring the jewel back to the surface. According to another legend, Lord Shiva meditated in the valley for thousands of years and named it after his consort, Parvati, who also performed penance there.

The actor, along with her friend and sister, set out to explore the valley, unaware that the last bus leaves around 5 pm.

"Before we returned, the last bus had already left," she said, adding, "So, we had to walk the entire stretch downhill. The moonlight lit our path. To the left was a dense forest. It was dark, and suddenly, a puppy came to us out of nowhere."

Sai shared that the dog walked alongside them until the end of their journey. Her sister knew the Hanuman Chalisa and began chanting it.

"It was the first time in my life that I thought, 'Oh no! How come I don't know it? I have to learn it,'" the actor added.

She further recalled that Pooja had barely finished the opening lines of the Hanuman Chalisa when the dog appeared out of nowhere and guided them all the way to the lights near a row of shops.

"When we reached those shops, the puppy turned around and left. I think it was God walking with us in the form of a little puppy. I started chanting the Hanuman Chalisa from that day onward. I chant it every day, at least once, so that I remain brave," the Ramayana star added.

Apart from Sai Pallavi, Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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