OG <i>Ramayan</i> To Raja Ravi Varma, The Story Behind 4,500 Jewellery Pieces For <i>Ramayana</i>

Indians have grown up with stories from Ramayana, and this Diwali, the epic's biggest silver-screen adaptation will be released in theatres. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the two-part film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, and Yash as Ravana, among others.

Since the first look of Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama went viral, fans have been eager to watch Nitesh Tiwari's directorial unfold on the big screen. Ramayana has not only become a part of everyday conversation, but the minute details that went into its jewellery designs have also taken the internet by storm.

In an exclusive interview with NDTV, Tarang Arora, Creative Head of House of Amrapali, spoke about what he thinks of this new-age Ramayana and what inspired him to create more than 4,500 jewellery pieces in just 18 months.

'This Ramayana Is For The Next Generation'

Speaking about his first reaction to House of Amrapali becoming the official jewellery partner of Ramayana, Tarang Arora said, "I think my first reaction was nostalgia."

He recalled watching Ramanand Sagar's Ramayan, which aired on Doordarshan every Sunday at 9 am. "I still remember my mama (uncle) buying the entire video cassette set, and he was so excited," he shared.

The creative head also noted that Ramayana has been an integral part of Indian childhood. "It is such an iconic part of every Indian's life, of every Hindu, and of everyone who is a part of this country. It is not just a part of our culture and history, but also a part of our childhood, at least for my generation," he said.

Tarang Arora shared his memories of watching Ramayana and Mahabharata, along with a bit of Jungle Book. "This was when television was introduced to us," he said, adding, "I think this was something very interesting and very nostalgic, and I am honoured to be a part of something like this."

For him, the Ramayan series was something he grew up with. "This is going to be my kids' Ramayana, the one they will watch and the one future generations will see. Being a part of it is incredibly exciting," he admitted.

Inspiration Behind Jewellery For Ramayana

The thousands of jewellery designs created by the team at House of Amrapali for Ramayana were inspired by ancient architecture and archaeological references.

"I think the Ramayana itself was very important because there is a series that we have seen," Tarang Arora told NDTV. He said that for a large portion, visualising what people in the time period would have dressed and accessorised helped them a lot.

He further noted that watching Ramayana series on television and growing up with stories from the Hindu epic, has created a version of Lord Rama, Sita, and other pivotal characters in the story.

"I think that is all to do with Raja Ravi Varma's paintings, which were a very important reference point. Of course, working with the Ramayana team, understanding their vision, understanding their inputs, imagining what Ayodhya and Lanka would have looked like, and understanding the characters also helped," the Creative Head of House of Amrapali shared.

The direction from the Ramayana team helped the artisans bring the vision of jewellery pieces to life.

Who Was Raja Ravi Varma

Raja Ravi Varma was a pioneering Indian painter from Kerala who blended European academic realism with traditional Indian themes through his mastery of oil painting. He is widely credited with bringing characters and scenes from the Ramayana and Mahabharata to life through his iconic artworks.

Some of the artist's most famous works include Radha in the Moonlight, Shakuntala, Hamsa Damayanti, Draupadi Vastraharan, and Jatayu Vadha, among others.

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