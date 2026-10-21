Yash Performs <i>Ravana Tandav</i> In <i>Ramayana</i>: What The Shiva Stotram Really Means

It is believed that Ravana was Lord Shiva's greatest and most powerful devotee. He is also believed to have composed the Shiva Tandava Stotram and was blessed with the Chandrahas sword by the deity himself.

To mark Dussehra, the makers of Ramayana released Ravana Tandav, sung by Vishal Dadlani and written by Dr Kumar Vishwas. The music has been composed by AR Rahman. Released on October 20, the video on YouTube has garnered over 6 million views.

It begins with Yash, who is playing Ravana in Nitesh Tiwari-directed Ramayana, appearing as an ascetic, with matted locks, a dhoti accessorised with rudraksha armlets, kadas, necklaces, and waistbands, and ash smeared on his forehead. With his fiery performance in Ravana Tandav, the actor has left audiences impressed.

What Shiva Stotram Means

Ravana Tandav begins with energetic drum beats and seamlessly flows into the Shiva Stotram. Dr Kumar Vishwas has added two stanzas of the Shiva Stotram at the beginning, while the rest of the lyrics praise Ravana as a powerful demon king and celebrate his ability to rule the three worlds: Swarga (heaven), Patala (underworld), and Bhuloka (Earth).

Here is the portion of the Shiva Stotram that plays at the beginning of the song and what it means, according to the official website of Sadhguru's Isha Foundation:

Jatatavigalajjala pravahapavitasthale

Galeavalambya lambitam bhujangatungamalikam

Damad damad damaddama ninadavadamarvayam

Chakara chandtandavam tanotu nah shivah shivam

With his neck consecrated by the flow of water that flows from his hair,

And on his neck a snake, which is hung like a garland,

And the Damaru drum that emits the sound "Damat Damat Damat Damat",

Lord Shiva did the auspicious dance of Tandava. May he give prosperity to all of us.

Yash Performing Ravana Tandav In Ramayana Impressed The Internet

In the YouTube comment section, a fan wrote that K.G.F made Yash legendary, but Ramayana will immortalise him as an artist.

Another fan commented, "This film (Ramayana) deserves all the hype."

A third fan praised Yash for his unmatched energy as Ravana in the song.

A fourth noted, "What a powerful performance! Yash didn't just play Ravana, he became Ravana. What an amazing Tandav performance."

About Ramayana

Ramayana is a two-part big-screen adaptation of the Hindu epic. Produced by Namit Malhotra, the film reportedly has a budget of Rs 4,000 crore. Ramayana: Part 1 will release globally on November 5, while Part 2 is scheduled for release in 2027. According to reports, the film has already sold advance tickets worth Rs 1.5 crore.

The cast includes Sai Pallavi as Sita, Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Ravi Dubey as Laxman, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Lord Hanuman, and Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, among others.

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