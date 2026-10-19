Alain Ebobisse, Africa50 CEO, To Attend NDTV World Summit 2026. All About Him

Alain Ebobisse, the Chief Executive Officer of infrastructure investment platform Africa50, will attend the NDTV World Summit 2026 in New Delhi this month.

Scheduled to take place on October 22 and 23, the event brings together policymakers, world leaders, and industry experts to discuss global issues.

This year, the theme is "A World Between Orders."

Who Is Alain Ebobisse?

Ebobisse is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience in infrastructure finance and development.

He holds an MBA from Switzerland's International School for Management Development. Ebobisse also has a BA in Mathematics from the University of Saint-Etienne, France, as well as a Master of Engineering in Computer Science and Operational Research from UTC Compiegne.

He joined the Africa50 Group as the CEO in 2016. The infrastructure investment and asset management group has 34 shareholders, including the African Development Bank and two African Central Banks, and 31 African nations.

As the CEO, Ebobisse has helped Africa50 in its mission to mobilise significant capital globally and accelerate the delivery of critical Public Private Partnerships (PPPs) and private projects.

The Cameroon national has held various leadership positions prior to joining Africa50.

Ebobisse worked as the Global Head for the Global Infrastructure Project Development Fund (IFC InfraVentures) of the World Bank Group in Washington, DC.

He led the design, structuring, and implementation of IFC InfraVentures from its beginning.

As part of his job at IFC InfraVentures, he successfully mobilised private and PPP infrastructure investments worth over $10 billion. Ebobisse played a significant role in developing many high-profile projects across key sectors in Asia, Europe, Africa, and Latin America.

Earlier Ebobisse served as the Chief Investment Officer at the International Finance Corporation (IFC), the private-sector arm of the World Bank Group. In this role, he managed senior-level relationships with pivotal stakeholders in the infrastructure sector.

The executive also led project financings and equity investments globally and provided strategic oversight.

Before he joined the IFC, Ebobisse held several positions in the French financial services industry. Notable postings include Deputy Head of Project and Structured Finance at the Paris-based Caisse des Depots et Consignations.