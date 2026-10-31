YS Sharmila Shifts Venue Of Daughter's Wedding After Fight With Jagan Reddy

Days after her brother and former Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy refused to allow his Bengaluru property to be used for her daughter's wedding, Andhra Pradesh Congress chief Y S Sharmila on Saturday said she has decided to organise the ceremony elsewhere.

In a strongly worded statement on X, Sharmila announced that her daughter Anjali Reddy's wedding will no longer be held at the Yelahanka family property.

Jagan Reddy had recently cited security reasons to refuse to let out the Yelahanka Palace for the wedding ceremony of his niece in Bengaluru.

Defending her ownership claim, Sharmila asserted that the property was allotted entirely to her and her children as part of the family property division after her brother Jagan Reddy became Chief Minister.

"I am not someone who stoops to covet what does not belong to me," Sharmila declared, adding that the property legally belonged to her and her children.

"This is the truth, in the name of God," she stated.

Explaining the emotional significance of the venue, Sharmila said the house was where her father, former Chief Minister Y S Rajasekhara Reddy (YSR), had spent time and where her daughter had grown up.

"My daughter wanted her wedding to take place in the very house where she grew up. Every Telugu household would understand that celebrating a daughter's wedding in one's own home is a blessing for parents," she said.

The wedding venue controversy has brought the reported property differences between Sharmila and her brother, YSRCP president Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, into the spotlight.

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The Yelahanka property, which Sharmila says was allotted to her and her children, became the proposed venue for Anjali's wedding at her daughter's request.

But Jagan Reddy, in a letter to Sharmila earlier this month, objected to the wedding at his Yelahanka residence.

In the letter, Jagan cited security and privacy concerns, pointing out that a wedding would bring a large number of guests, caterers, decorators, photographers and other service providers into the residential premises.

"At the end of the day, this is my home and I want to ensure that my family and I are safe here," Jagan wrote. He also clarified that he was happy about his niece's wedding and wished her a lifetime of happiness. He offered his Lotus Pond residence in Hyderabad as an alternative venue.

Anjili Reddy is set to marry Dr Somala Raghuram Reddy. The wedding is planned for November 25, with a reception in Hyderabad on December 5.

The controversy also drew a political response from Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, who criticised Jagan Reddy over his treatment of his sister and mother, intensifying the political exchange between the ruling TDP and the YSRCP.