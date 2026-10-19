Ex-CIA Director To Decode 'War In Times Of AI' At NDTV World Summit

David Petraeus, a former Director of America's Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and a US Army veteran, will be a guest at the NDTV World Summit 2026, scheduled for October 22 and 23 in New Delhi.

Now a partner at the global investment firm KKR and chairman of the KKR Global Institute, as well as chairman of KKR Middle East, Petraeus will speak on October 23 at 10:30 AM on the subject, "War in the Time of AI: How Technology Is Rewriting the Battlefield."

Who is David Petraeus?

General David Petraeus served in the US Army for more than 37 years. His tenure included six consecutive commands as a general officer, five of which were in combat. He commanded coalition forces in Iraq during the surge, led US Central Command and later took command of NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) and US Forces Afghanistan.

After retiring from the military in August 2011, Petraeus became Director of the Central Intelligence Agency in September that year, following Senate confirmation by a vote of 94-0.

He held the position until November 2012, marked by counterterrorism operations and the development of the agency's digital initiatives.

In 2013, Petraeus joined global investment firm KKR as a partner and established the KKR Global Institute, where he serves as chairman. He has also held board and advisory roles with companies including Optiv and Semperis, alongside other business and investment activities.

Petraeus graduated with distinction from the US Military Academy at West Point and earned a PhD from Princeton University's School of Public and International Affairs. He is also noted for being the top graduate of both the US Army Command and General Staff College course and the US Army Ranger School.

In addition to his military and business career, Petraeus has maintained strong academic ties with positions at Harvard University and the University of Southern California. He has also served as a senior fellow and lecturer at Yale University.

He has been honoured with four Defence Distinguished Service Medals, a Bronze Star Medal for Valour, and two NATO Meritorious Service Medals, for his service to the people of America.

About NDTV summit:

The NDTV World Summit 2026 will be held in New Delhi on October 22 and 23. This year's theme is "A World Between Orders." The two-day event will bring together world leaders, policymakers, business leaders, economists, technology experts and other prominent voices to discuss the changes shaping the world.

