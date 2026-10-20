In Abhijeet Dipke's Message To "Cockroaches", Pause In Protests And A "Real Leaders" Reveal

Indicating a pause in protests, Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has asked the movement's supporters to spend time with their loved ones during the festive period. In a message issued on Dussehra, Dipke urged his supporters to pray for CJP spokespersons Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das, who are in jail, and not allow hatred to consume them, asserting that the movement's strengths are peace, compassion and love.

Dipke also grew emotional as he called Ranka and Das the real leaders of the movement and hit out at critics comparing their protest to violent demonstrations in Nepal, Bangladesh and France.

READ | No Relief For CJP's Ashutosh Ranka, Saurav Das. Court Extends Jail Custody

The CJP founder began the 16-minute message by thanking everyone who had been part of the movement and the protests demanding the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over his alleged unilateral method of functioning and irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The movement's big protest on October 10 was scuttled by heavy security deployments and barricades were put in place at Jantar Mantar and thousands were detained, including Dipke, Das and Ranka. The spokespersons were detained on October 13 for allegedly violating the terms of a peace bond and sent to judicial custody for five days on October 14. Their custody was extended by two days on Monday.

Dipke said he had spoken to the families of Das and Ranka and they had asked CJP supporters not to worry.

"And I am sure that things are as difficult for all of you as they are for Saurav and Ashu (Ashutosh Ranka). I have seen how many volunteers have been beaten up on the streets and been detained. But it is more difficult for our families than for us. So now I request all my cockroaches: Spend time with your families for a few days. Festivals are around the corner," the CJP founder said.

READ | Why CJP's Abhijeet Dipke Walked Free While Saurav Das, Ashutosh Ranka Remain In Jail

"Be there with your families, be there with your loved ones. Because we are fighting against hatred, we are fighting against the people who have nothing but hatred in their minds. But we also have to ensure that the same hatred does not enter us... Our biggest strength is our compassion, our love for each other and our kindness," he stressed.

'Real Leaders'

Dipke pointed out that Das had been considered "soft" by many people but has always been seen smiling in court despite spending time in jail.

"There is no fear in him. I always feel that if anyone truly made this movement, then they are Ashu and Saurav. They have played a very big role. I was just following their orders. Let me tell you honestly. My job was just to follow their orders," he revealed.

"Outsiders might think that I am the leader. But I was not the leader. It was Saurav and Ashu. They used to tell me that I have to be here or there, and I used to do it quietly. Because I know that their abilities and their decision-making skills are better than mine. That is who they are... They are my brothers, and I am getting emotional because I care about them. Not because I am afraid. Emotions are our strength," he stressed.

'Unfair Comparisons'

The CJP leader emphasised that Ranka and Das had gone to jail "with a smile" and there was no violence by the protesters.

"The people who have been talking about what's happening in France for the past few days (and comparing it to the protests in India), have some shame. Look at what is happening here. Saurav Das and Ashutosh went to jail with a smile. They did not do what has been happening in France. They knew they were being put in jail wrongfully, yet they chose peace," he said.

READ | With France, Albania Examples, RSS Chief Warns Against "Regime Change" Bid

"Those who talk about Nepal and Bangladesh should see this. Our people have not been provoked and are still following the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi. They will also come out of jail with a smile," he asserted.