With France, Albania Examples, RSS Chief Warns Against "Regime Change" Bid

Amid the raging controversy around calls for "regime change" during the recent protests against the Election Commission, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat too raised the issue during his annual Dussehra speech on Tuesday morning.

Pointing to the ongoing violence in France, Albania and earlier in Bangladesh and Nepal, Bhagwat said that similar attempts are being made in India too.

"A storm has blown in the West. Look at what transpired in France, Bangladesh, and Nepal. Regime change will not happen in India. Such attempts continue in India as well. India has moved forward with steadfast resolve, and the collective vitality (purushartha) of its society has grown," he stated, referring to the ongoing protests.

Maintaining that protests do take place, Bhagwat insisted that they should be to find solutions and not to sow animosity.

"Problems arise and movements take shape; however, these should be directed toward finding solutions. The primary objective must be a resolution. Our actions should not sow animosity, and the boundaries of propriety (maryada) must be respected," he said.

Bhagwat added that the protests and movements should not be solely guided by the pursuit of votes or popularity, and called for a dialogue in the society.

"Such efforts should not be driven by the pursuit of votes or cheap popularity. Movements alone do not provide solutions; true solutions emerge from dialogue and mutual discourse within society," Bhagwat said.

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He also warned against forces working to fuel discontent and chaos.

"Various forces are at work to foster a sense of victimhood, fuelling discontent and chaos. One must remain vigilant to avoid falling prey to attempts at sowing confusion and discord," Bhagwat said.

Bhagwat also made a strong pitch for unity and preserving India's diversity.

"It is clear that we must protect our mutual goodwill by remaining alert and safeguarding ourselves against the intellectual confusion created by such divisive tendencies. We must remain vigilant, avoid being disturbed or provoked in any way and with our aspiration and goal of seeing Bharat attain the status of Vishwaguru always firmly in our minds, continue striving in our efforts."

"We must abandon our individual egos, the misconceptions we harbour about our own and others' forms of worship, and the tendency to regard diversity as separation. Wholeheartedly embracing this threefold bond that unites us all - devotion to Bharat, pride in our ancestors, and commitment to Bharatiya culture - we must tread on the path of thriving for our nation," Bhagwat added.