Inside Shahrukhz By Danube: Gauri Khan Designs Dubai's 56-Storey Multi-Crore Tower

Shah Rukh Khan is the first actor to have a giant skyscraper in Dubai named after him. Shahrukhz by Danube is a multi-crore project by the Danube Group. In November 2025, founder and chairman Rizwan Sajan, along with the actor, was present at the unveiling of the property.

"When Rizwan explained the idea of the building, to create something for people who come with the dream of finding a place for their businesses and homes in a city like Dubai, and if I can be a part of it and an inspiration, it will be the greatest gift," said the King star.

It's not surprising that Gauri Khan is the designer behind the project. She and her team have been working closely with the Danube Group on Dubai's ultra-luxury address. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, "I've designed many spaces over the years, but working on a project that carries Shah Rukh's name has been particularly close to my heart!"

The ace designer revealed that she has been designing the penthouses at Dubai's 56-storey luxury tower. "We wanted to bring the feeling of living in a mansion into an apartment, without compromising on luxury, comfort or practicality," she said.

Inside Gauri Khan-Designed Penhouses At Shahrukhz By Danube

When Gauri Khan is the interior designer, one can expect understated luxury that makes a bold statement. From bespoke Italian-branded furniture to spacious living rooms with mesmerising views of the blue waters and statement kitchens, every corner of the penthouse is dressed in opulence.

"From spacious living areas and statement kitchens to beautiful finishes, walk-in wardrobes and the smallest details, we wanted every corner to feel luxurious but still very much like home. And with endless sea views and a beautiful waterfront setting, it all comes together so wonderfully," read the caption of the video.

Gauri Khan said that she had a blast working with the team, with Shah Rukh Khan joining her and Adel Sajan in the frame and saying, "Live life King size."

Inside Shahrukhz By Danube

The official Instagram handle of Danube Properties recently shared pictures of a fully furnished one-bedroom apartment at Shahrukhz. The first image shows a kitchen featuring marble floors, white cabinets and gold-finished hardware.

Not to mention a ceiling adorned with concealed lighting and a stunning chandelier hanging above the dining table, which can seat four people. Adjoining the kitchen is the living room, featuring hardwood floors, a statement wall behind the white sofa, a rug that breaks the monotony of the wooden finish and an accent blue sofa. A television unit stands directly opposite the seating area. The room follows an open-floor plan and extends to a balcony that offers sweeping views of pristine blue waters.

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