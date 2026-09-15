"<i>Aur Bhi Chamkunga</i>": Shah Rukh Khan Shares Renovation Update On Rs 300-Crore Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan's humble abode is currently undergoing renovation, and the actor has recently shared an update on what's changing. In the latest #AskSRK session on X, the Badshah revealed what is being built at Mannat.

Shah Rukh Khan Shares Renovation Update On Rs 300 Crore Mannat

An X user requested Shah Rukh Khan to sell Mannat if he had decided to stop coming to the balcony to greet fans. The King star has a tradition of greeting his fans from his famous balcony on his birthday and other special occasions.

During his 60th birthday celebrations, he skipped appearing on his balcony because Mannat was under renovation. Citing security concerns, he apologised to his fans.

Replying to the fan, Shah Rukh wrote, "Ab new gallery bana raha hoon na so aur bhi chamkunga [I am building a new gallery, so I will shine even more from there]... on the new gallery. Also, hopefully, I will have some handle to hold on to!!!"

What Is Changing At Mannat

Producer Anand Pandit, who is also the founder of the real estate firm Shri Lotus Developers and Realty, shared a few details about what's changing at Mannat.

Speaking about his previous projects on Ravi Kewalramani's podcast, he said, "I got very good clients in that project. Hrithik Roshan bought two floors, Rakesh Roshan bought three, and Ajay Devgn also bought a floor. It became an iconic project at that time."

He also said that his entire client base is made up of celebrities and revealed that he is working on two of Shah Rukh Khan's properties.

"We're adding a few floors to the rear portion of Mannat," Anand Pandit shared, adding, "When we were building it, I had no idea. Although Shah Rukh sir did tell me about it once, he didn't mention the name of the building."

About Mannat

Shah Rukh Khan dreamt of buying Mannat in 1997, and in 2001, he fulfilled that dream. The sea-facing heritage property, which belonged to Gujarati businessman Nariman Dubash, was reportedly purchased for Rs 18 crore.

However, the same property is now reportedly valued at Rs 300 crore. Speaking about Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan once revealed that he bought it "with lots and lots of pain."

"Borrowing money and doing lots of ads. Lots of weddings and shows, inane ones, most of them. But it's nice to have bought it. To have a roof over my head, not to worry about my children's future. I have never had a house. Being from Delhi, everybody lived in a bungalow. I didn't think it was a big deal. I didn't realise in Mumbai, normally people live in apartments and they are very expensive. So yeah, it took me five to six years of taking advances from people and working for them at much lower rates to buy this house for myself," he added.

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