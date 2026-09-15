How Sydney Sweeney's 'Half Naked' Sports Ad Is Selling Us 'Addiction', PhD Scholar Breaks Down

Sydney Sweeney has found herself in the middle of a controversy again. In 2025, she went viral because the script in the said American Eagle campaign played on the pun between "jeans" and "genes". She is under fire once again after featuring half-naked in Novig's advertisement.

All hell broke loose on the internet as people began debating feminism, anti-feminism, empowerment, and sexualisation. These are buzzwords that are often taken out of context to build a narrative without diving deeper into the issues.

Taking to Instagram, Prerna Subramanian, a writer and gender and cultural studies PhD scholar, decoded the advertisement in question. "Everybody immediately starts arguing about whether this is empowering, degrading, feminist, anti-feminist, whatever. The actual thing happening here is much more deranged and uglier," she noted.

How Sydney Sweeney Is Selling Us 'Addiction'

Breaking down Sydney Sweeney's advertisement, Prerna Subramanian said, "Both the image and the app are selling us the same thing - addiction. Look at the actual visual economy of the ad. The sports equipment isn't randomly there. The ball, the bat, and the racket are placed exactly where you're supposed to want to see more."

The gender studies scholar said that the image gives you the reveal, while also denying it. "You saw something but not quite everything. Your brain gets stuck on the loop of almost - the near win experience," she added.

The PhD scholar noted that this is one of the oldest tricks in betting and gambling, where a person doesn't win but comes close to winning. Your prediction was nearly right. You nearly made it.

"Studies have found that near misses can produce more arousal and frustration, and even though objectively a near miss is still a loss, which just says you almost saw her fully naked," Prerna Subramanian said, adding that the betting app is trying to say that you might win if you try again.

It keeps you hooked on the possibility of winning the next time. "I think somebody in advertising remembers that boobs get attention but then you do not show them entirely and promise more, it will not only give you attention but someone who will chase it again and again and again," she added.

Sydney Sweeney's Response To Criticism

Sportswomen across the internet have come forward to show what women in sports actually look like.

Athlete Emelia Surch, an Australian heptathlete, shared a video with the caption, "This is what women in sports look like."

Jenna, an athlete, shared a video of herself with a caption, "A woman's place in the sports industry is as an athlete, reporter, coach, or more. NOT sexualising bodies for a sports betting ad built for men. Women belong in the sports industry without being sexualised."

As the women on the Internet called out Sydney Sweeney's ad for Novig, she took to Instagram and indirectly responded to them. The Euphoria star shared several pictures of well-known athletes who have previously appeared in similar photoshoots, including footballer Megan Rapinoe, former UFC champion Ronda Rousey, tennis legend Serena Williams, basketball star Sue Bird, and tennis player Caroline Wozniacki, among others.

She did not add any captions to the images, but her stance is clear. Photo: Sydney Sweeney/ Instgram

She did not add any captions to the images, but her stance is clear. She stands by the latest advertisement, and indirectly saying she did nothing wrong as sportswomen have previously posed half naked in campaigns.

Sydney Sweeney has ruffled some feathers. It's not the first time, and certainly won't be the last. Her latest campaign may have divided the internet, but it has undeniably sparked a larger conversation about marketing, desire, and the psychology of attention.

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