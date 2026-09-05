Sydney Sweeney Pairs A Sheer Armani Gown With Chopard Diamonds In Venice

Red carpet fashion is all about making a lasting impression. Sydney Sweeney did exactly that during her latest appearance in Venice. The actor attended the Armani Beauty event in a sparkly sheer dress from the brand's 2000 Fall/Winter collection. She was joined by Scooter Braun at the star-studded event as she stepped out in one of her most daring fashion moments yet.
The dress, sourced from Raffe Vintage, featured a figure-hugging silhouette that draped down to the floor. The see-through top was constructed with a low-cut scoop neckline supported by thin spaghetti straps.
The rear of the gown dipped into a low-scooping open back. Crafted from a completely translucent gunmetal mesh fabric, the outfit revealed a black thong underneath. The entire gown was densely encrusted with micro silver sequins that capture the light. A small black fabric rosette detail sat as a delicate accent at the base of the left shoulder strap.
sydney sweeney at the armani beauty dinner pic.twitter.com/RLGiiAvCLP— ˖᯽ ݁˖ pop backup ˖᯽ ݁˖ (@popbackupp) September 3, 2026
Sydney Sweeney completed her look with an array of Chopard jewellery. According to People, her accessories included Haute Joaillerie 18K white gold earrings adorned with 8.42-carat oval sapphires and more than three carats of diamonds. She also wore a Solitaire collection ring featuring a 4.02-carat round diamond, along with a L'Heure Du Diamant ring set with 8.58 carats of diamonds in white gold.
For her makeup, the actor used foundation and concealer as the base with a little bit of blush. She added definition to the eyes with winged eyeliner, mascara and eyeshadow. She finished the glam with a nude lip shade. Her waist-length hair was styled in waves.
Scooter Braun, on the other hand, opted for a pinstriped jacket and matching trousers. He completed the look with a crisp white shirt and derby shoes.
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