Sydney Sweeney Pairs A Sheer Armani Gown With Chopard Diamonds In Venice

Red carpet fashion is all about making a lasting impression. Sydney Sweeney did exactly that during her latest appearance in Venice. The actor attended the Armani Beauty event in a sparkly sheer dress from the brand's 2000 Fall/Winter collection. She was joined by Scooter Braun at the star-studded event as she stepped out in one of her most daring fashion moments yet.

The dress, sourced from Raffe Vintage, featured a figure-hugging silhouette that draped down to the floor. The see-through top was constructed with a low-cut scoop neckline supported by thin spaghetti straps.

The rear of the gown dipped into a low-scooping open back. Crafted from a completely translucent gunmetal mesh fabric, the outfit revealed a black thong underneath. The entire gown was densely encrusted with micro silver sequins that capture the light. A small black fabric rosette detail sat as a delicate accent at the base of the left shoulder strap.

Sydney Sweeney completed her look with an array of Chopard jewellery. According to People, her accessories included Haute Joaillerie 18K white gold earrings adorned with 8.42-carat oval sapphires and more than three carats of diamonds. She also wore a Solitaire collection ring featuring a 4.02-carat round diamond, along with a L'Heure Du Diamant ring set with 8.58 carats of diamonds in white gold.

For her makeup, the actor used foundation and concealer as the base with a little bit of blush. She added definition to the eyes with winged eyeliner, mascara and eyeshadow. She finished the glam with a nude lip shade. Her waist-length hair was styled in waves.

Scooter Braun, on the other hand, opted for a pinstriped jacket and matching trousers. He completed the look with a crisp white shirt and derby shoes.

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