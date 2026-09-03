Dolly Parton's $2 Million California Cottage Near Michael Jackson's Neverland Draws Interest After Her Death

Dolly Parton's former weekend cottage in Solvang, California, has attracted renewed attention following the country music icon's death at the age of 80. The singer died on August 25 in Nashville following a brief battle with cancer.

The property, which Parton owned from 2004 to 2014, has now been put on the market for approximately $2 million. According to the New York Post, potential buyers from the UK, France, Australia and various parts of the US have expressed interest in the home.

Chris Lapp, who owns the property with business partner Daniel Ferguson, told the publication that the increased interest following Parton's death had even resulted in a firm offer.

However, the offer was rejected as it was considered far below the asking price.

Cottage Once Used As Dolly's Weekend Escape

Parton's Solvang property was a relatively modest retreat compared with many celebrity homes. The cottage covers around 1,100 square feet across two floors and forms part of a three-house compound spanning approximately 2,500 square feet in total. The property has seven bedrooms and six bathrooms.

Solvang, known for its Danish-inspired architecture and as the "Danish capital of America", is located in California's Santa Ynez Valley. Parton reportedly used the cottage primarily as a private weekend getaway.

According to Lapp, Parton generally visited the property with her longtime friend Judy Ogle, whom she had known since childhood.

"The caretaker had two instructions when Dolly was coming," Lapp told the New York Post. "Lots of fresh flowers and the refrigerator filled with Spam. Dolly loved her Spam."

Dolly Parton's Personal Touches Remain

The cottage still carries several touches associated with Parton's time there. The main house has a farmhouse-style appearance, with hand-carved wooden details and latticework, alongside traditional furnishings.

One of the most distinctive spaces is Parton's former wig room, which remains on the property. Located around a converted garage measuring roughly 12 by 13 feet, the room was also connected to her dressing area.

"a totally glam area, with all colors of lipstick, a lot of pinks, reds and spangly things," Ladd said while describing Parton's dressing room.

The property also features details reflecting its surroundings, including a miniature windmill and wooden tulips. Outside, there is a small birdhouse designed like a traditional chapel and a dog run installed during Parton's ownership. The singer was well known for her affection for animals.

Property Was Built With Celebrity Privacy In Mind

Although the cottage appears welcoming from the outside, security was a major consideration during Parton's ownership.

Lapp said Parton's bedroom once had an industrial-grade steel door so heavy that three people were needed to remove it. He has since replaced it with a wooden door.

The property was also designed to prevent outsiders from looking inside. Its reinforced structure and specially treated windows were part of what Lapp described as the home's "pap proofing".

The windows may appear transparent from outside, but were actually blacked out to protect the privacy of the occupants.

Owner Open To Solvang Buying The Property

Lapp has said that the asking price will remain at $2 million despite the increased interest following Parton's death. Prospective buyers are now required to provide proof of funds before being allowed to view the property, in an effort to prevent people from visiting simply because of its connection to the singer.

However, Lapp said he would consider reducing the price slightly if the City of Solvang decided to purchase the cottage and preserve it as a place for Parton's fans to visit.

"I would love to see them own it," Lapp said.

Solvang Mayor David Brown, however, ruled out the possibility.

"We didn't buy Neverland when Michael Jackson died," Brown said. "We will all always love Dolly. It doesn't take a physical property for that."

How Much Did Dolly Parton Pay For The Property?

The amount Parton originally paid for the property has never been publicly disclosed. Property records in Solvang show that the previous owner purchased it for $185,000 in April 1999.

Lapp eventually bought the compound for $1.3 million in 2022. He told the publication that he spent around $100,000 renovating the three homes with the intention of turning them into rental properties.

Interestingly, Lapp did not initially know about the cottage's connection to Parton. He discovered the singer's ownership towards the end of the purchase process while the property was in escrow and its title was being searched before the deal was completed.

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