<i>Operation Safed Sagar's</i> Vinay Pathak Reveals The Simple Diet Behind His Fitness At 58

Actor Vinay Pathak, who is gearing up for his upcoming play The Thing With Feathers, spoke about the diet he follows, the food he eats, and the simple fitness routine he swears by.

Speaking to The Indian Express, he said, "I am a vegetarian, and I like simple home-cooked meals. Other than that, I do yoga and walk."

Explaining what made him say yes to the play, the 58-year-old actor said, "The fact that it was going to be a devised piece, and that my friend and theatre collaborator of many years, Mr Rajat Kapoor, was going to be at the helm of it."

Talking about how they work through creative differences, the Hip Hip Hurray star said, "We talk it out. Differences are inevitable because we're in the process of creating. Discussing them and physically and practically trying things out in theatre is the only way forward. Hence, we debate too."

The actor also took a trip down memory lane and revealed how he created the character of Vinnie Sir in Hip Hip Hurray.

The actor said, "I helped create that show on paper, and the role of Vinnie Sir is what I wrote for myself. The views and opinions shared on the show almost 30 years ago were the collective views of the writers, creators, director-producers, channel, and actors involved in its creation at the time. It was made with diligence, and that's why it had an impact."

Vinay Pathak was recently seen in Operation Safed Sagar.



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