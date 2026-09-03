When R Madhavan Turned His Rs 17.5 Crore Mumbai Home Balcony Into An Organic Farm

R Madhavan is a prolific actor who has delivered memorable performances in 3 Idiots, Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, Shaitaan, and Dhurandhar. His fans are waiting for the release of his biographical drama GDN, based on inventor G.D. Naidu, on Netflix.

Ahead of the film's streaming on the OTT platform on September 4, here is a quick recap of how the actor turned the balcony of his Mumbai home into an organic farm, growing vegetables to meet 70% of his household's seasonal requirements.

R Madhavan Turned His Mumbai Home Balcony Into An Organic Farm

In a 2017 interview with the Times of India, R Madhavan shared that he turned to organic farming when he was working on a script and had extra time to spend at home. He was concerned about modern produce being grown using chemicals and genetic modifications.

This drove him to turn the balcony of his Rs 17.5 crore Mumbai apartment into an organic farm. He researched extensively and gradually developed a passion for gardening. His pastime hobby became a crucial part of his everyday routine.

"I was working on a script and used to stay at home a lot. So, I used this time to read up on organic farming, and I must say, it has been extremely rewarding. My terrace garden takes care of almost 70% of my seasonal vegetable requirements," he shared with the publication.

The actor further mentioned that he uses only one-twentieth of the water typically required through drip irrigation. "Especially at times like this, when the state is reeling under the effects of a drought, this is a great way to sustain yourself," he added.

Over the years, the actor grew a variety of vegetables, including aubergine, lady's finger, tomatoes, broccoli, cucumbers, and other seasonal crops. He even suggested that everyone should try growing vegetables at home.

On April 30, 2016, R Madhavan took to Instagram to share a picture from his Mumbai balcony. The caption read, "Harvest from my terrace in Mumbai today. Organic and Sweet."

When R Madhavan Grew Coconut On A Barren Land

Before turning his terrace into an organic farm, R Madhavan and his brother, Subayogan, "rejuvenated" a piece of barren land near Pazhani, Tamil Nadu, and transformed it into a coconut plantation.

According to reports, they used organic, modern, and ancient indigenous farming methods to achieve impressive results.

"It has been one of the most satisfying and rewarding experiences of our lives. It was wonderful to see the land rejuvenated. From preparing the land with the right mulch to putting the right fish in the well, every bit of learning has been priceless and so worth it," the actor said about the initiative.

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