'His Opinion Matters To Me': R Madhavan On Raising Son Vedaant

R Madhavan shares a close bond with his son, Vedaant Madhavan, and has opened up about how he chose to treat him like an adult from a young age. Madhavan shared that Vedaant's opinions held importance for him.

The Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein actor said he always encouraged his son to make his own decisions and develop a voice, thoughts and opinions of his own. He also made a conscious effort not to be overly protective, choosing instead to raise Vedaant without mollycoddling him.

“From a very young age, I treated my son Vedaant like an adult. I never mollycoddled him. When Vedaant was five years old, I would ask him for his opinion on what to do. He has grown up knowing that his opinion matters to me,” he told the SS Podcast.

R Madhavan acknowledged that children were bound to make mistakes, but said he would rather let Vedaant learn through his own experiences than shield him by teaching him from his father's mistakes.

That openness also extends to Vedaant's views on his films. Madhavan shared that his son is honest and unfiltered when it comes to giving his opinions, never hesitating to say whether he genuinely enjoyed a film or not. “Vedaant is very raw and blunt when it comes to reacting to my films. If he likes a film, he praises it a lot,” Madhavan said.

He recalled Vedaant's reactions to some of his most acclaimed performances. After watching Vikram Vedha, his son hugged him, while Rocketry: The Nambi Effect prompted him to tell his father that he was proud of him.

Previously also, Madhavan has expressed about the lessons he inherited from his parents and how they influenced his own approach to raising Vedaant.

Over the years, Madhavan has delivered several memorable performances across Hindi and Tamil cinema. Some of his most acclaimed works include Alaipayuthey, Anbe Sivam, 3 Idiots, Tanu Weds Manu and many more.

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