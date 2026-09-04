Urmila Matondkar Celebrates 25 Years of <i>Aa Hi Jaiye</i> In Glittery Pink Gown

It's been 25 years since Urmila Matondkar's Aa Hi Jaiye became a fan-favourite number. Celebrating the milestone, the actor once again proved that age is just a number. The 52-year-old star took to Instagram to share a series of photos and videos to mark the song's 25th anniversary.

Dressed in a glamorous pink sequined gown, Urmila served the same old-school charm that made her a Bollywood fashion icon. In the video, she channelled her inner Diva as she posed in a floor-length gown. It featured a structured corset-style bodice that came with a gorgeous sweetheart neckline. The sleeveless gown came with a mesh collar adorned with sequin embellishments.

Urmila Matondkar Stuns In Sheer Pink Glittery Gown

The almost-sheer silhouette hugged her figure before cascading into a flowing skirt and extended train. The thigh-slit further added a dose of glamour to the whole look. The entire gown featured sequin embellishments adding an over-the-top glittering finish. A matching crystal-encrust brooch was seen right above where the slit started.

To match the aesthetic of her gown, Urmila accessorised the look with statement chandelier earrings, matching diamond rings, and sparkling bracelets. She completed her outfit with sequined strappy heels and kept her makeup bold with defined eyes and a glossy nude-pink lip.

Urmila Matondkar Dedicates Her Post To Her Fans

Sharing the video, Urmila added the famous Aa Hi Jaiye song in the background and wrote, “25 years of this song!!! And this post is humbly dedicated to ALL OF YOU!!! Who made it what it is n made it Rock beyond my imagination after a silvery jubilee since it's release.

“What I've absolutely loved watching in the last few days is all the posts dedicated to this song n to me by all you beautiful ladies (and some guys too ) Have tagged some of you in my stories as well.”

She continued, “What's important is keep dancing through life..no matter what!! All my love and immense gratitude to all of you!! Keep Shining n Dancing!! THERE IS A DIVA IN ALL OF YOU.”

The song Aa Hi Jaiye is from the 2001 film Lajja. Anuradha Sriram sang the song, while Anu Malik produced the music.

Also Read | How C-Section Inspired Miss World Uganda's Designer Gown